Gynecologist opportunities in Sweden and Norway
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Ale
, Tranås
eller i hela Sverige
Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers – at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film (https://vimeo.com/1114843079?share=copy)
and join us on our journey!
Are you a skilled and dedicated gynecologist seeking exciting opportunities in Scandinavia?
We are currently hiring for both permanent positions and temporary assignments in Norway and Sweden.
Permanent positions:
We are looking for experienced gynecologists to join our healthcare teams in Norway and Sweden on a permanent basis. You will play a crucial role in providing high-quality women's health services. Scandinavia is known for a high standard of healthcare, a patient-centric approach, and an excellent work-life balance.
Temporary assignments:
If you are interested in temporary assignments, we offer flexible options. You can choose between a 1-month on, 1-month off rotation or a 2-week on, 2-week off rotation. This flexibility allows you to take on new professional challenges abroad while continuing to reside in your home country.
Qualifications:
Medical license and specialist approval from an EU country.
Minimum two years of experience as a specialist in gynecology.
Ability to manage a broad patient spectrum with varying diagnoses.
Strong communication skills and willing to learn one of the Scandinavian languages.
We offer:
Professional headhunters dedicated to your success.
Competetive salary.
Professional development opportunities
Free language course done with a private tutor online.
Assistance with relocation, including accommodation, schools, kindergartens, and more.
Flexibility in work schedule for temporary assignments. We cover travel and accommodation for our temporary doctors.
Do you want to know more? Feel free to reach out, we would love to hear from you!
You can also register your CV (https://dignusmedical-en.recman.page/login)
or sign up for our newsletter (https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/sign-up-for-newsletter/)
to stay updated on future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Rekryterare
Sevgi Iljazi sevgi@dignusmedical.se +46732034790 Jobbnummer
9998631