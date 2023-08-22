GxP Coordinator / Koordinator to Pharmaceutical Company in Stockholm
2023-08-22
Academic Resource is searching for a GxP Coordinator to our client, a pharmaceutical company in Stockholm. The position is a consultancy assignment until the end of the year, with good possibility of extension. Start immediately or according to agreements.
As the role of GxP Coordinator you will be responsible for the management and delivery of GXP compliance within the companies Supply Chain, including inbound deliveries, stock keeping/warehousing of starting material and consumables, WIP and finished product, distribution to customers both internal and external. Ensure all SCM processes are in line with GXP regulations, including maintaining and improving GXP Compliance.
Responsibilities:
• Lead and develop Supply Chain Management GXP Compliance according to current regulations.
• Keep up to date with regulations and suggest and implement improvements.
• Responsible for all GXP documentation and to coordinate and/or perform updates as needed.
• Lead internal and external audits and where needed, own and implement corrective and preventive actions.
• Lead and/or contribute to validation and qualification tasks.
• Lead onboarding activities for new employees from a GXP perspective.
• Key user in SmartSolve; Documentation, Deviation, CAPA and CC system.
• Owner of SCM Sweden maintenance plan; Ensure all activities performed on time.
• Identify and initiate projects for rationalization, improvement and efficient processes within GXP for SCM Sweden.
• Review of logbooks.
• Ensure all GXP documentation is up to date and easy to follow. Change documentation or process' accordingly.
• Set up and host meetings with internal and external customers to ensure GXP Compliance.
• Identify potential interdependencies with other departments.
• Escalate any GXP compliance risks to appropriate level.
• Document and report progress regularly to Head of Supply Chain.
Job Requirements:
• At least 1 year of experience working in a GMP regulated area.
• Good knowledge of Swedish and English
• Excellent understanding of current regulations.
• Proficient in the use of Microsoft systems; MS project, Excel, Word & PowerPoint.
• Good IT skills.
• Self-motivated with the ability to focus and prioritize.
• An effective team player who recognizes contribution and input levels required to promote success of the team and meet deadlines.
• Ability to manage conflicting priorities and workloads.
Furthermore, we are searching for you with:
• Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to influence and motivate at all levels.
• Possess excellent communication skills both verbal and written.
• Multitasking / Prioritization
• Good time management ability.
• Ability to use initiative and make decisions.
• Positive thinker.
• Ability to work well on own initiative and under pressure and be able to think 'outside the box' well as being able to work well with others.
As a consultant at Academic Resource you are offered:
• Benefits such as occupational pension, health care allowance and parental pay.
• An authorized staffing company, which means much greater security, as you are covered by the terms of the collective agreement for, for example, salary, insurance, pension and vacation.
• A committed consultant manager who is available and keeps contact with you and the client companies throughout your employment, who ensures that you enjoy and develop in your workplace!
• Opportunity to develop through learning on the job as well as in varied roles at interesting client companies.
Application:
Selection and interviews will be ongoing. The position may be filled before the last day of application therefore we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Mark your application with reference number: VGXP0823
Questions are answered via email by:rekrytering.lifescience@academicresource.se
Please note that we do not accept applications via email / e-mail.
