Group Design leader / Task Leader to Automotive - Gothenburg
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Karlstad
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. In multidisciplinary teams you make your contribution to the most innovative products in the high-tech, automotive, telecom, defense, aerospace and healthcare industries.
All our projects, whether in-house or at our leading customers, are part of our ambition of making life more advanced, more sustainable and easier. Capgemini Engineering offers you a work environment branded by ambition and care. You will be working with cutting edge technology, developing yourself surrounded by dedicated colleagues with high expertise.Your role
We are looking for several experienced Group Design leader /Task Leader with experience from Volvo Cars. You also need to have experience of leading and supporting a team and are used to take greater responsibility, someone with deep knowledge from the automotive industry to our team in Gothenburg.
As a Group Design leader /Task Leader, you work as a project manager with responsibility for coordinating all areas to get the product all the way to series production.
Responsibilities:
• Secure project deliverables according to Volvo Product Development Systems (VPDS)
• Be responsible for own part / areas fulfillment
• Contact with other R&D areas to agree of required progress, both internal and external.
• Be responsible to ensure that the technical documentation is available at the right level and at the right time
• Be responsible to verifying that all requirement will be meet.
• Be responsible for Time, Technic and Cost for each specific task.
Your profile
Required qualifications
• Minimum B.Sc. grade within mechanical engineering or similar education
• Experience from Catia V5 & TCe, KDP is mandatory
• Fluent in English (both written and spoken)
• Familiar with Agile Scrum way of working and a good collaborator
• Travels may occur
Personal qualities
• Self-motivated with a strong delivery orientation
• High cooperation ability and communication skills.
• Structured and used to summarize and present status reports
• Ability to guide others and build efficient teams
• Ability to prioritize the teams tasks
• Flexible
• Experiences in agile way of working is beneficial
• Personal energy
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running continuously. Apply now since we assign roles during the whole application time span. For questions and for more information contact Jan Hansson, Talent Acquisition Partner, 0725-616900
We kindly but firmly refrain from direct contact with staffing, brokerage and recruitment companies as well as other external actors and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Capgemini Engineering is an integral part of the Capgemini Group, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of EUR16 billion.
Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com Ersättning
Fast och rörlig lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556542-2531), https://capgemini-engineering.com/se/en/about-us/our-offices/ Arbetsplats
Capgemini Engineering AB Jobbnummer
7308949