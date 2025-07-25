Green Nordic Apoloiment Of Cfo Asia
Green Nordic AB / Bankjobb / Strömstad Visa alla bankjobb i Strömstad
2025-07-25
, Tanum
, Dals-Ed
, Munkedal
, Bengtsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Green Nordic AB i Strömstad
We're Hiring: Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Industry: Trading & Distribution
Company: Green Nordic - On behalf of our company, a dynamic trading company
Are you a strategic financial leader with a deep understanding of the trading industry? GREEN NORDIC is recruiting on behalf of a fast-growing trading company seeking a high-impact CFO to drive financial strategy, enhance operational efficiency, and support regional expansion.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead financial planning, analysis, and risk management
Oversee cash flow, working capital, and FX exposure
Drive budgeting, forecasting, and performance metrics
Manage audits, compliance, and financial reporting
Advise the CEO and executive team on strategic initiatives
Support capital raising and investor relations if needed
Active customer realationship
deal Candidate:
Proven CFO or senior finance experience in the trading, import/export, or commodities sector
Strong knowledge of cross-border finance, logistics costing, and supply chain
CSCMP, CQC, or bachelors preferred
Hands-on, analytical, and business-oriented mindset
Excellent leadership and communication skills
Why Join?
High-growth company with regional ambitions
Key leadership role with direct impact
Competitive compensation and performance bonuses
Backed by CFO Asia's network and strategic Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24
E-post: Andreas@greennorsic.net Arbetsgivare Green Nordic AB
(org.nr 559413-3299)
Karlsgatan 9A (visa karta
)
452 30 STRÖMSTAD Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Andreas jensen Holter Andreas@greennordic.net +4793215080 Jobbnummer
9437222