Graphic Design Internship
2024-06-02
Role Description:
Our vibrant Brand & Creative team is looking for a Graphic Design Intern to join the team this fall! This is an exciting opportunity for a creative and innovative individual, with a passion for visual storytelling and design, looking to gain hands-on experience working with designs for various media in a dynamic industry. As our Graphic Design Intern, you'll create visual communication for our brand and occasionally our signed artist, and help ensure our design aligns with our brand identity.
Responsibilities:
Create and design marketing materials including social media assets, digital ads, and artist promotional materials.
Collaborate with the Creative team to conceptualize and execute visual strategies that enhance our brand presence.
Adhere to brand guidelines, ensuring all deliverables are met within the brand language.
Requirements:
You have a portfolio showcasing your design work.
Experience with Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects.
Passion for design and artist marketing.
Fluent in English, both written and verbal.
Practical Information:
Duration: Fall/Winter 2024, starting August.
Scope: Full-time and unpaid internship.
Team: Brand & Marketing.
Location: Stockholm (Hybrid).
If this description resonates with you, we hope that you will apply to this role as we'll interview candidates continuously until we find our match. We encourage you to apply even if you do not match the description perfectly, as you may have other relevant experiences. We are looking to fill this position for fall/winter 2024. Så ansöker du
