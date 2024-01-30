Graphic Design Intern
Meet a Group international AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Role Description
We are now looking for a creative individual with a can-do attitude to join our Brand/Creative team as a Graphic Design Intern. This opportunity is perfect for someone eager to gain hands-on experience working with designs for a variety of different media in an exciting industry, as well as how to work with a brand and brand guidelines. As our Graphic Design Intern, you'll create visual communication for our brand and occasionally our signed artist, and help with ensuring that our design is consistent on different platforms.
Responsibilities
Create and design marketing materials ranging from social media assets, digital ads, and artist promotional materials.
Assist Senior Designer to develop and execute design concepts for both online and offline channels.
Adhere to brand guidelines, making sure all deliverables are met within the brand language.
Requirements
You have a portfolio showcasing design work.
Experience with Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects.
Passion for music and artist marketing.
Fluent in English, both written and verbal.
Practical Information
3 Month Internship.
Scope: Full-time internship.
Team: Brand & Marketing.
Reports to: Head of Brand & Creative.
Location: Stockholm (Hybrid).
If this description resonates with you, we hope that you will apply to this role as we'll interview candidates continuously until we find our match. We encourage you to apply even if you do not match the description perfectly, as you may have other relevant experiences. We are looking to fill this position for spring/summer. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://meetastudent.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8431647