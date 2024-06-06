Governance & Control Senior Specialist
2024-06-06
About AniCura:
AniCura is a family of well-known animal hospitals and clinics specialised in veterinary care for companion animals. Born out of the idea that sharing resources creates opportunities for better veterinary care, the company was established in 2011 as the first merger of companion animal hospitals in the Nordic region. Today, AniCura is a role model within specialised veterinary care and a valued partner for pet owners and referring veterinarians across Europe.
Description:
Job Title: Governance & Control Senior Specialist
Department: Governance & Internal Control
Reports To: Manager Governance & Internal Control
Location: Spain / Italy / Germany / Netherlands
Languages: Proficiency in English and any other European language is a plus.
Contract: Full Time
About the role
In this critical role, you'll spearhead risk assessment activities, conduct evaluations, self-assessments, control tests, and investigations to design and implement necessary control measures. Your expertise will ensure our business complies with internal and external regulations, with a keen focus on diligent execution.
As a key player, you'll dedicate a substantial portion of your time to self-driven initiatives, spanning control, compliance, ad-hoc projects, and governance. Your autonomy will empower you to make significant impacts, fostering teamwork, proactivity, and adaptability.
Don't miss this opportunity to shape our organization and expand your business acumen.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Lead the development and upkeep of robust governance frameworks for financial processes, ensuring alignment with industry standards and Mars requirements.
Oversee financial controls implementation to mitigate risks, conducting regular audits and collaborating with auditors to address issues.
Manage compliance by staying updated on Mars' internal control requirements and implementing processes to ensure adherence to regulations and policies. Provide communication updates to relevant stakeholders.
Identify opportunities to enhance financial processes, streamline workflows, and increase efficiency. Drive continuous improvement initiatives to optimize financial governance and control procedures.
Collaborate with business units to identify and manage financial risks, developing strategies for mitigation.
Conduct training sessions to promote financial literacy and foster a culture of compliance and accountability. Continuously engaging and educating the leadership teams and line manager communities on G&C
Ensure timely and accurate reporting of fraud cases (R25), implement controls, share learnings, educate stakeholders, and close cases within a year.
You are expected to have:
Academic degree in Finance. Advanced degree or relevant certifications (e.g., CPA, CMA, CFA) desired.
Qualified Accountant with a minimum of 5 years' post-qualification experience.
Experience in a similar role or a big-4 audit company preferred.
Demonstrated experience in finance, accounting, or audit with a focus on governance, risk, and compliance.
Thorough understanding of financial regulations, accounting principles, and reporting standards.
As a person we believe you are:
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with keen attention to detail.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal abilities, capable of effectively engaging and influencing stakeholders at all levels.
Strong interpersonal skills, a team player with excellent communication abilities
Interested?
Please contact Lekya Kanamarlapudi, Group Corporate Recruitment Partner who is happy to tell you more about this opportunity and the recruitment process. Or apply by submitting your resume through clicking the apply button below.
