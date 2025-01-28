Global Visual & Commercial Specialist, Digital at H&M Womenswear
2025-01-28
Company Description
H&M is a workplace where you'll join a global fashion family that combines teamwork with individual expression and gives you the challenges and opportunities that can help you learn, grow and succeed.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong. Be yourself & more at H&M!
Job Description
One of our top objectives at H&M is to build a credible fashion brand and bring our brand direction to life by creating aspirational, curated & elevated product presentation for the fashion aspirer with impactful storytelling in all touchpoints in our digital stores worldwide. We are now looking to strengthen our team with a key person to support us on this journey. If this sounds interesting, Global Visual & Commercial Specialist in H&M Customer Group Womenswear might be the role for you!
Your responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Contribute to, input towards and execute on assortment activation, product curation and commercial priorities set with Visual & Commercial Lead, Assortment and Global Merchandise managers.
Set tactics for categories optimization for your assortment together with Visual & Commercial Lead.
Input towards and create Global rankings to optimize product categories with local flexibility and are able to secure that within our different systems.
Provide assortment curation & activation guidelines for digital execution towards our local teams and conduct site checks regularly according to information shared & planned activations and take action if needed.
Identify and develop curation, product activation and commercial opportunities in different digital touchpoints together with Visual & Commercial Lead and Global Merchandise managers.
Support local E-Com teams in site execution or deviations if needed.
Qualifications
As a person we believe that you have great E-Com knowledge, excellent products curation and commercial skills with strong fashion interest. You thrive in a high paced environment and you are able to quickly change direction and take fast decisions with a creative and solution-oriented approach. You have strong communication skills and a proven track record of working cross functionally with great collaboration skills to achieve results. You are solution-oriented with passion for developing both business and people through teamwork.
We'd love to meet someone who:
Has at least 3 years of relevant working experience in E-com commercial roles, global or local offices and is experienced within E-com with understanding of the total digital ecosystem.
Has proven track record of creating strong visual experiences, driving digital growth and ability to translate strategies into strong digital product curations.
Knowledgeable in product related digital tools and able to quickly learn and work with new systems.
Is creative, analytical, flexible and takes ownership by leveraging the E-com, visual and commercial expertise.
Is collaborative and use to stakeholder management with excellent communication and presentation skills, being fluent in english.
Knowledgeable in any of these systems is a plus : HYBRIS PCM, AEM, Image handling systems, Voyado, Compass, PowerBI, Content Square, Microsoft office package.
Additional Information
This is a full-time temporary position of 12 months, starting 1st of March , based at our Head Office in Stockholm. Please upload your CV (in English) as soon as possible but at the latest 3/2-2025. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
We look forward to receiving your application!
