Global Quality Management Manager to Ewelllix in Gothenburg
2023-07-06
Ewellix is a global innovator and manufacturer of linear motion and actuation solutions used in assembly automation, medical applications, and mobile machinery. We develop solutions that reduce environmental impact and drive electrification. Our people, our products, and our solutions support customers in implementing the energy-efficient solutions of tomorrow. Ewellix has 16 sales units and six factories. External net sales are approximately 250 EUR million and we employ around 1250 people. Ewellix is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and is owned by the Schaeffler Group. Visit www.ewellix.com
What you will like about working with us
We offer a challenging and multifaceted position in an international work environment as well as the personal development opportunities of a multinational group. Ewellix has recently been acquired by the Schaeffler Group and you will play a key role in our transformation journey. In this role, you will be working closely together with Ewellix SHEQ Director in Gothenburg, the Schaeffler Quality team in Germany, and cross-functional with process owners' word wide. The position is based in Gothenburg and reports to the Ewellix SHEQ Director.
What you will do
You will contribute to Ewellix's overall goals and strategy by delivering on the following main responsibilities:
• Lead the continuous improvement work for our processes and SHEQ system
• * Promote a culture of continuous improvement and optimized processes
• * Lead the work to integrate processes and SHEQ systems into Schaeffler's way of working
• * Coach, support, and challenge process owners and local SHEQ managers across the globe
• * Contribute to change management
• * Challenge current ways of working and suggest new solutions
• Act as system owner of our SHEQ Management software (Intelex)
• * Develop and improve usability
• * Master data maintenance including access management
• * First point of contact for users as well as the system provider
• * Train users
Who you are
To be successful in this role, you need to have a true passion for both quality and people! You have excellent communication and interpersonal skills and thrive in a dynamic and expansive global environment. You can navigate in fast-changing and complex situations. We are looking for a person who embodies our values, is not afraid to challenge, and can combine a visionary mindset with a hands-on approach. You develop solutions, lead the way forward and connect the dots in an efficient and coordinated way.
• Knowledge about Quality Management philosophy and core tools
• Experience of working with the ISO 9001 standard is mandatory, preferable also ISO 14001 & ISO 45001
• Experience of working with a SHEQ Management Software
• Advanced interpersonal and communication skills
• Ability to cooperate with all levels of the organization
• Experience of working in an international environment and willingness to travel, mainly within Europe
• A Master's degree in Quality Management or 5 + years of experience in the field of Quality Management
• Fluent in English verbally and in writing
To be successful in this role you need the following character and qualifications:
• Self-driven and well structured
• Open-minded and with a cross-functional thinking
• Change management skills
• Networking skills
• You provide solutions and get the job done
At Ewellix we find diversity and inclusion important, and we value the benefits brought to our company when aiming for equality in gender, ethnic background, and cultural diversity.
Application and Contact
Your Talent manages this recruitment. If you find the role inspiring and interesting, please apply through www.yourtalent.se.
If you have any questions regarding this position, please contact recruitment consultant Johan Sjöberg at 0761-709851 johan.sjoberg@yourtalent.se
