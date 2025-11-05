Global Product Owner Hvdc Control & Protection It & Ot
2025-11-05
The opportunity
We are looking for a Global Product Owner for HVDC Control & Protection IT/OT Systems to join our expanding team. In this pivotal role, you will drive the development and standardization of secure, scalable, and high-performance IT/OT solutions that enable the digital backbone of HVDC systems supporting the global energy transition.
As part of the HVDC product owner community and the HVDC Control & Protection Core Management Team, you'll lead the IT/OT roadmap, collaborate with cybersecurity, R&D, and project teams, and ensure robust delivery across our global project portfolio. The role reports to the Global Engineering Manager HVDC Control & Protection and functionally to the Global Product Owner HVDC Control & Protection.
This is a great opportunity for a visionary and collaborative leader with a passion for control systems, IT infrastructure, and operational excellence to shape the future of HVDC systems.
"This is a key role at the heart of our technology leadership. You'll help define how we deliver high-performance, standardized IT/OT solutions globally, and contribute directly to a more sustainable and reliable energy system." - Sophie Fryland, Hiring Manager
How you'll make an impact
Lead by example: Embody Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars-vision, collaboration, accountability, and people development-to inspire and guide others.
Own the Technical Roadmap: Define and evolve the IT/OT architecture for HVDC Control & Protection, ensuring robust integration, cybersecurity compliance, and future readiness.
Ensure Platform Excellence: Manage the full lifecycle of IT/OT systems, aligning with business goals, regulatory standards, and emerging technologies.
Drive Cross-Domain Collaboration: Partner with R&D, engineering, operations, and the Global Product Owner team-especially in cybersecurity-to deliver cohesive and secure solutions.
Champion Innovation and Standards: Lead transformation, standardization, and continuous improvement initiatives across digital infrastructure and operational technology.
Engage Globally: Communicate technical solutions with customers worldwide, gather feedback, and influence the R&D roadmap through insights and market understanding.
Your background
Proven experience and relevant education in IT/OT architecture, industrial networking, cybersecurity, and digital operations within energy or industrial automation sectors.
Strong communicator with the ability to bridge technical and operational perspectives across diverse teams.
Passionate about digital innovation, security, and continuous improvement; decisive and self-driven in dynamic environments.
Proactive and collaborative, thriving in change and valuing diverse perspectives.
Customer-focused with a structured, problem-solving mindset and a strong sense of responsibility.
Fluent in English; proficiency in Swedish or other languages is a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Sophie Fryland, sophie.fryland@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Sophie Fryland, sophie.fryland@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43.
