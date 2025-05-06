Global People Partner (Parental leave cover 1 year +)
Happy Socks AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Happy Socks AB i Stockholm
We're looking for a Global People Partner who's passionate about operating HR in a pioneering way and who would love to drive our business forward through our people & culture agenda. This is a parental cover for 1 year, from June 2025 and with the possibility to be prolonged.
The Happy Crew Our vibrant 'Happy Crew' consists of around 110 colorful and creative characters from all over the world (25+ nationalities, and counting!) spread out in our offices in Stockholm, NYC, Munich, Shanghai, and Istanbul, alongside stores across the globe. Our mission is to spread happiness and color to every corner of the world.
We're a small but mighty team of 4, known as The Happiness Team - after all, we are Happy Socks! Our goal is to create a happy, engaging, and high-performing work environment where our people are empowered to be their happiest and best selves, allowing the business to thrive. This role will play a vital part in achieving that goal.
The role As our Global People Partner, you'll be responsible for designing, develop and implement people processes and initiatives for Happy Socks globally, ensuring the people's agenda is aligned with the company's strategy, overall goals and objectives. It's a broad role with both operational and strategic work, and you'll support the managers with everything regarding HR. This includes areas such as workforce planning, talent acquisition, labor law, employee engagement & leadership development, to name a few.
With a freshly inked company strategy, we're gearing up for a transformative journey ahead and you'll be a key player, acting as a change leader and strategic partner to the managers and supporting in getting the happy crew onboard. You'll guide and support the leaders of Happy Socks as they navigate the waters of change and improvement, enabling them to steer their teams toward future success.
What you'll do
Work with the complete employee lifecycle: attraction, recruitment (for senior/leader roles), onboarding, retention, development and offboarding
Support and coach our leaders to be the best leaders they can be for themselves and their teams
Support and coach tricky conversations, conflict resolution, union negotiations and similar
Design, initiate and launch processes, projects & initiatives that are essential for both our continuous growth at large and our employee, team & leadership performance results
Design and facilitate leadership training and workshops
Support our leaders in succession planning and organizational design - building happy and performing teams
Ensure global compliance with applicable employment laws and regulations
Independently own and drive bigger HR processes such as the employee survey and salary review
Who are you?
5+ years of experience from a similar broad HR role, in a global setting (a big plus if experience from Germany and/or US!)
Experience in a global fast-paced organization, preferably in a start-up/scale-up environment
Good knowledge of Swedish labor law
Fluency in English
Degree in HR or similar
You're a master at building relationships, a stellar communicator and a strong problem solver. You enjoy working in a global, fast-moving company where you relish hands-on work and seamlessly transitioning between various focus areas, detail levels and strategic perspectives throughout your workweek (or let's be honest, even within the workday!). You see yourself as a coach and facilitator, who partners with leaders as a sounding board to challenge perspectives and provide insights, rather than purely offering "the one correct way". You are agile and able to create new and proactive practices to enable self-leadership and performance growth rather than adhering to rigid policies, processes and rules.
But most importantly, you have the personality to fit into a fun work environment where we believe in color and playfulness, a place where you can expect the unexpected and you are a source of creative weirdness. This is a parental cover for 1 year, from June 2025 and with the possibility to be prolonged. We are recruiting for this role ongoing so don't snooze - hit the apply button! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Happy Socks AB
(org.nr 556753-0349), https://www.happysocks.com Arbetsplats
Happy Socks Jobbnummer
9323210