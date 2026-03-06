Global Outreach Manager to Stockholm School of Economics
2026-03-06
Are you passionate about driving international visibility and outreach.
The Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) is looking for an innovative and results-driven Global Outreach Manager to lead strategic initiatives that position our institution as a leading global business school.
We offer you
We offer you the opportunity to play a central role in shaping the Stockholm School of Economics' global outreach and international reputation. You will be part of a dynamic and internationally oriented work environment at a leading business school. We are looking for a go-getter who is ready to bring new initiatives, a driven approach and effective communication solutions to help drive SSE's global outreach efforts.
About the position
As the Global Outreach Manager, you will take the lead in developing and implementing strategic initiatives to elevate SSE's brand internationally. Working closely with the Communications and Marketing team, you will be responsible for building relations with international media and organizations, organizing impactful campaigns and events, and ensuring SSE's global outreach and international visibility.
Responsibilities
- Develop and execute an international communication and marketing strategy in close collaboration with the Communications and Marketing Director
- Strengthen and differentiate SSE's brand on the international stage, ensuring its recognition as a top academic institution
- Drive collaboration and visibility with different organizations and institutions internationally
- Lead the planning and execution of international events, campaigns, and outreach activities that enhance SSE's global presence
- Monitor and evaluate outreach efforts, reporting progress and results to the leadership team and board based on key performance indicators (KPIs).
Your profile
You are a strategic thinker with a passion for international communication and outreach. You excel at building relationships and thrive in dynamic, fast-paced environments. Your ability to see the bigger picture while managing details ensures the successful execution of ambitious initiatives. You bring strong experience, both strategically and hands-on, in media and public relations, combined with an in-depth understanding of academic institutions and the global business landscape. As a natural collaborator, you enjoy working across diverse teams and organizations, ensuring alignment with institutional goals. Your innovative mindset and proactive approach make you a leader in driving global visibility and engagement.
Qualifications
- Several years of experience in communication, press, and public relations, preferably within the academic sector
- Experience in research communication and/or other aspects of university operations
- Demonstrated experience in international media and press relations
- A broad network of contacts within international media
- Strategic mindset with the ability to proactively identify opportunities and build lasting relationships.
- Fluent and has excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
Other
This is a full-time, permanent position and a 6-month probationary period applies. This is a permanent position, and a 6 months probationary period applies. We are working with work-related tests, such as personality, language, and problem-solving tests, in our recruitments to, as objectively as possible, map factors that are important in our roles. Interviews and references are included in all our processes. Background checks will be conducted on final candidates. We encourage you to apply promptly as we are actively reviewing applications on an
ongoing basis.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/https://www.staforum.se/sdcn/,
a collaboration between universities, research institutes and companies in the Stockholm region. Through SDCN, partners of international recruits are offered professional support in establishing their careers in Sweden, including career coaching, networking opportunities, seminars and access to a broad professional network. We recognize the importance of supporting accompanying partners in international relocations and are committed to facilitating a smooth transition for the whole family.
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
