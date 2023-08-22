Global Mobility Generalist - Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration
Explore the exciting world of Geely Holding Group. Over the past three decades of development, Geely Holding Group has transformed into a global innovative technology group engaged in the design, R&D, production, sales, and service of vehicles, powertrains, and key components, as well as mobility services, digital technology, financial services, and education. Developing cutting-edge technologies in everything from new energy to low orbit satellites as we lay the foundation for a future multi-dimensional mobility ecosystem.
Headquartered in Hangzhou, Geely Holding today has a number of invested companies including Lynk & Co, Zeekr, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, Cao Cao Mobility , Saxo Bank, Mitime Group and much more. In Europe Geely Holding is represented by Geely Sweden Holdings located in Gothenburg.
Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration is part of Geely Sweden Holdings and our shared service center for Geely companies in Sweden and Europe. We are currently seeking a Global Mobility Generalist to join our team. This is an opportunity to join a unique professional journey that combines the best of two worlds, being part of a specialized organization in a larger multicultural context.
Your new adventure awaits!
The core focus of this role is to ensure that the transfer across countries of employees for multiple Geely companies will be as smooth as possible. Together with the team, you will coordinate and onboard international local hires. This includes, but is not limited to, coordination of immigration, relocation, tax, social insurance, pension, and payroll.
Collaborating closely with recruiters, HR partners, managers, and suppliers your work will contribute to a positive seamless relocation experience and foster international collaboration, driving Geely's overarching goals.
Key tasks will include:
• Coordinate, support, inform and give advice within relocation and immigration service toward Geely companies and their international local hires.
• Administrate and coordinate work permit applications with immigration partners.
• First point of contact for Global mobility matters for new employees moving to a new employment and country.
• Communicating with stakeholders, employees, managers, HR and vendors.
• Drive improvement and quality assurance in our service delivery
It's all about you
Skills
To succeed in this role, prior experience in Global Mobility and/or Relocation Management is a requirement. A basic understanding of Swedish work permit process as well as taxation, and social security regulations is crucial. Your presentation skills and effective communication, especially with stakeholders at different levels, are key. Fluency in written and spoken Swedish and English is essential for a seamless interaction.
Personality
We at Geely Europe, highly value individuals who embody the qualities of a collaborative team player and who are ready to tackle new challenges with a solution-oriented mindset. As the go-to person, you'll provide exceptional service with a customer-oriented approach. Your structured work style enables you to navigate tasks independently, while your keen eye for detail ensures precision. Your proactive, driven nature will make a significant impact within the team and organization.
Join Geely Europe and become a valued member of our HR team, which comprises 11 talented individuals, including colleagues within HRBP, Recruitment and Payroll. We are situated within Geely's state-of-the-art innovation campus, Uni3 by Geely, at Lindholmen in Gothenburg. Here, you will enjoy working in an organization where a collaborative and dynamic work environment fosters creativity and efficiency.
Where East meets West
We take pride in fostering a truly multicultural environment. There are many different nationalities working in the organization and we encourage everyone's uniqueness to contribute in different ways. Here at Uni3 you can for example experience vibrant festivities where celebrations come alive during occasions like the Chinese New Year, with lively dance performances, captivating music, delicious cakes and traditional Chinese treats, alongside Swedish Lucia performances with the truly Nordic feel.
Furthermore, our collaboration with other companies within the Geely sphere establishes a strong sense of unity and companionship. By working closely with the group companies, we cultivate a "we" mentality that extends beyond our immediate team. Despite our rapid growth to 170 individuals, we have managed to retain the warmth and intimacy of a small company, where each person's contributions are cherished and acknowledged.
Office
Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration is situated in Gothenburg at Pumpgatan 1 at Lindholmen, in the vibrant Uni3 by Geely campus. This location serves as a hub for various Geely companies, including CEVT, Geely Design, and Lynk & Co as well as other external tenants. The main building houses Geely's Swedish holding company and group functions. The campus comprises of six architecturally distinct buildings inspired by the elements of wood, fire, earth, metal, and water, combined with the rich heritage of Swedish glass. Within this campus, you'll find a range of facilities, including offices, an auditorium, a design studio, cafes and restaurants, an open courtyard, and even a hotel.
Our office is easily accessible by car, bus, ferry, or bicycle. Its strategic position in Lindholmen allows for convenient transportation options to explore the city or venture further out to Hisingen. Embrace the accessibility and diverse transportation possibilities when joining Geely at its inspiring Lindholmen location.
Apply now!
Become part of a team where diversity flourishes, innovation thrives, and exciting possibilities await.
Apply today and join a journey of cultural exploration and personal fulfillment!
If you have any questions please reach out to Kristin Derenchy, our Global Mobility Team Lead, at kristin.derenchy@geelybusinesscenter.com
