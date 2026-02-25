Global Mobility Generalist - Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB
Explore the exciting world of Geely Holding Group. Over the past three decades of development, Geely Holding Group has transformed into a global innovative technology group engaged in the design, R&D, production, sales, and service of vehicles, powertrains, and key components, as well as mobility services, digital technology, financial services, and education. Developing cutting-edge technologies in everything from new energy to low orbit satellites as we lay the foundation for a future multi-dimensional mobility ecosystem.
Headquartered in Hangzhou, Geely Holding today has a number of invested companies including Lynk & Co, Zeekr, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and much more. In Europe, Geely Holding is represented by Geely Sweden Holdings located in Gothenburg.
Geely Europe Innovation & Collaboration AB is a shared competence and service center for Geely companies in Sweden and Europe. Providing expertise and support in staff functions such as IT, HR, Legal, Finance, Tax, Real Estate Development and Facility Management.
We are currently seeking a Global Mobility Generalist to join our team. This is an opportunity to join a unique professional journey that combines the best of two worlds, being part of a specialized organization in a larger multicultural context.
Your new adventure awaits!
The primary objective of this role is to ensure seamless cross-border employee mobility across multiple Geely entities. Working collaboratively within the team, you will manage and support the onboarding of international hires, coordinating all aspects of global mobility. This includes, but is not limited to, immigration, relocation, tax compliance, social insurance, pensions, and payroll administration.
In close partnership with recruiters, HR business partners, hiring managers, and external vendors, you will help deliver a smooth and positive relocation experience. Your work will strengthen international collaboration and directly support Geely's broader strategic objectives. The role requires building strong stakeholder relationships and maintaining close cooperation to understand business needs, address challenges, and align mobility solutions with organizational goals.
Key Responsibilities
Coordinate, support, and provide guidance on relocation and immigration matters to Geely entities and their international hires.
Manage and oversee work permit applications in collaboration with external immigration partners.
Serve as the primary point of contact for global mobility matters for employees relocating to new roles and countries.
Communicate effectively with stakeholders, including employees, managers, HR partners, and external vendors.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives and ensure quality assurance in global mobility service delivery.
Experience and Skills Required
Previous experience in Global Mobility, Relocation Management, or a related field.
Good understanding of Swedish work permit regulations, tax requirements, and social security frameworks.
Demonstrated project management capabilities with the ability to manage multiple processes simultaneously.
Strong analytical skills combined with a high level of accuracy and attention to detail.
Experience delivering presentations and communicating complex information clearly.
Ability to engage and influence stakeholders at various organizational levels.
Fluency in written and spoken Swedish and English.
Mandarin proficiency is considered an advantage.
Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB is situated within Geely's state-of-the-art innovation campus, Uni3 by Geely, at Lindholmen in Gothenburg.
At Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB we value individuals who bring an analytical mindset, self-motivation, and strong confidence to our dynamic and adaptable team. Whether working independently or collaboratively, your self-motivation, strong customer service skills, and proactive approach will be highly valued and appreciated. Building and nurturing strong business relationships is a fundamental aspect of our company culture. Embrace the absence of fixed structures and contribute to our vibrant and flexible setting, where your ideas and contributions truly matter.
Where East meets West
We are proud of our truly multicultural environment. Our organization brings together colleagues from many different nationalities and professional backgrounds. We believe diversity strengthens our decisions, creativity, and performance.
At Geely, traditions and cultures meet - from Chinese New Year celebrations to Swedish Lucia - creating a workplace where global perspectives and local values coexist naturally.
Apply now!
Become part of a team where diversity flourishes, innovation thrives, and exciting possibilities await.
Apply today and join a journey of cultural exploration and personal fulfillment!
Applications are reviewed continuously, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. The position may be filled before the stated closing date.
If you have any question please reach out to Marie Karlander, hiring manager for this position, at marie.karlander@geelyeu.com Så ansöker du
