Global Lead Patent Counsel - Sustainable Products
2025-04-15
The opportunity
Hitachi Energy is looking for a Global Lead Patent Counsel - Sustainable Products in Sweden to further strengthen Hitachi Energy's global IP team by leading the Sustainable Products patent team to create and protect the company's IP focused on our Sustainable Products portfolio which includes Transformers and High Voltage products, in line with the company's IP strategy.
As Global Lead Patent Counsel, you will bring your skills and expertise to ensure our strategic IP portfolio develops in accordance with our IP strategy. Reporting to the Head of IP, the successful candidate will draft, file and prosecute patent applications and maintain, and defend patent rights, together with their team of two Patent Counsels.
The preferred working location for this role is Västerås, Sweden, with the possibility to work in hybrid model. The role may require some domestic and overseas travelling occasionally.
"We are proud of our journey so far and are now focusing on growth across our team and company. Your contribution as our Global Lead Patent Counsel will be able to support the energy transition to a sustainable energy future for all. We are very much looking forward for you to joining us in this journey."- Georgina Wilkins, Head of IP, Hitachi Energy.
How you'll make an impact
Develop and lead the Sustainable Products patent team, take ownership of your assigned IP cases and working together with the team of Patent Counsels, deliver high-quality IP services in a timely and efficient manner.
Actively support and advise on the preparation of invention disclosures, identify IP opportunities and maximize potential; align filings with company's defined roadmap and strategy.
Together with external counsel, draft, file and prosecute patent applications and maintain, and defend patent rights. Manage external supplier engagements in terms of technical and legal expertise, quality and cost; take action as needed.
Work alongside the Global Lead Patent Counsel - Digital and Power Electronics (being recruited) to create transparency, consistency, and visibility in all actions and for all team members; stimulate a climate of ownership, involvement and contribution, promote communication by all team members, remove silos.
Be accountable for budgetary oversight by ensuring IP roadmaps are in line with set targets and available budget. Prioritizing strategic actions to the best interest of the company.
Define and lead risk management activities on a global basis in consideration of all relevant jurisdictions; implement reliable decision processes and ensure compliance therewith, direct and supervise monitoring of competitor patent protection for the benefit of various stakeholders across IP, R&D and the Business.
Managing harmonized and standardized processes throughout the entire IP value chain to deliver consistent and optimized results to the company.
Educate and drive awareness and decisions for IP performance through programs and initiatives; provide training and preparing relevant communication materials as appropriate.
Your background
Qualified European Patent Attorney, with experience and a degree in electrical engineering, electronics, physics or mechanical engineering; work experience in patents focusing on electrical and mechanical inventions in a law firm or industry environment of 5+ years with business engagement; demonstrated leadership skills and change leadership mindset.
Entrepreneur with an outgoing, growth mindset, creative and strong organizational and conflict resolution skills. Able to build constructive working relationships by having a high level of acceptance, cooperation and mutual respect, able to promote cooperation and commitment within a team to achieve goals and deliverables.
A leader with a team player attitude, a flexible, self-driven, and pro-active mindset and a desire to take on team leadership (direct reports) with local and remote colleagues.
Strong communication skills with throughout all seniority and management levels, deeply involving identifiable solutions, alternatives and risks associated with strategy, technology, competition and IP on a worldwide basis.
Excellent analytical skills be a quick study of technology, and possess a diversity of technical expertise, including the ability to relate to general technologies with one or more areas of expertise.
Experience of success in working in cross-functional teams within complex matrix organizations is a clear advantage.
Hitachi Energy's working language is English.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
