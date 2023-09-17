Global Category Manager
Consilium Safety Group is a world-leading solution provider of fire and gas safety technologies for the marine, energy, transport and building sectors. By combining safety expertise with intelligent detection, the company contributes to protecting lives, values, and the planet through technology. What started in 1912 is today an international company driven by innovation. Consilium Safety Group is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, has more than 55 offices, covering all time zones, and strives to be a great place to grow. With a market leading position, robustness, and pioneer thinking - we are now on our journey to transform and shape the future of the industry, by becoming #1 in SafetyTech.
Elevate your career with us - an opportunity awaits to drive impactful change, foster global partnerships, and exceed targets within a dynamic international environment.
We are now looking for an experienced Global Category Manager for Indirect Spend to join our team in Gothenburg.
In this role, you will lead the charge in crafting and executing top-tier sourcing strategies for the indirect spend category, which boasts an annual expenditure exceeding 25 million USD. From our primary sites in Sweden, China, Bulgaria, Italy, and the Netherlands our market companies span across the Americas, Asia, and Europe. In this international environment your expertise will play a crucial role as you enter supplier agreements, in consultation with the Head of departments, as well as making decisions regarding global purchasing projects.
Furthermore, your responsibilities encompass a range of strategic functions, from defining procurement requirements and supplier selection to forging strong agreements in partnership with internal stakeholders. With a focus on driving continuous improvement and creating value for Consilium Safety Group, you ensure the company's sustained growth and success through streamlined global procurement practices. Building and nurturing supplier relationships will also be a cornerstone of your role, ensuring excellence in quality, delivery, cost efficiency, and innovation.
Drawing upon your experience, you will spearhead cross-functional projects, further embedding procurement excellence into our business development initiatives. Your role will extend to participation in global coordination projects within the Operations function, as well as actively evaluating and mitigating supplier risks to safeguard deliveries and enhancing overall value.
Who are we looking for?
As an experienced Global Category Manager, you not only possess a deep knowledge of sourcing and procurement in a global environment but is also an adept negotiator with a proven international track record. Working in a structured manner with attention to detail enables you to navigate complex projects seamlessly. Your keen business acumen coupled with the ability to foster strong relationships sets you apart. Possessing resilience, motivation, and a results-driven mindset will help you thrive in this role.
Additionally, we believe that you have:
A master's degree in engineering, supply chain, or economics, alternatively 5 or more years of experience within strategic sourcing and procurement
A minimum of five years' experience in professional services, IT software and services, facility management, staffing, and other indirect spend categories
Experience of project management in an international environment
Knowledge regarding agreement documentation, contracts, and law
Knowledge of ERP systems, procurement systems and Microsoft applications
Full English proficiency, both spoken and written
About us
Since the company was founded, the company's main goal has been the same - to save lives. We strive to be a Great place to grow, and we are driven forward by our core values 'I take responsibility - I take initiative,' 'We deliver' and 'One global team.' Our corporate culture is characterized by warm and family atmosphere where the individual can be in focus. If this sounds like your next place to grow - connect with us and apply today!
