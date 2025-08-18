Get a job and the training you need at Isolamin in Överkalix!
2025-08-18
Get a job and the training you need at Isolamin in Överkalix
We give you the opportunity to construct your future in Överkalix - and it all starts with training for work in our factory. We offer four training tracks and guaranteed employment after completion of training.
How it works
• Read more about the courses below and apply today. We offer courses in two locations with specializations in construction, plumbing, electricity, and welding and assembly.
• For the selection and admission process you will be contacted by our recruitment partner Nordisk Kompetens.
• The training starts in September 2025 and after 10-14 weeks you will be ready to work in our factory.
• If you are not currently residing in Överkalix, the municipality's relocation guide can help you and any relatives moving with you to establish yourself in town, from housing and schools to work for relatives.
Choose your path - our training courses
1. Construction
• Duration: 10-12 weeks.
• Location: Övertorneå.
• Subjects studied:
• * Work environment
• * Safety
• * Reading blueprints
• * Mathematics
• * Fine carpentry
• * Installing door linings
• * Installing fixtures
• * Painting
• * Installing plasterboard
• * Concrete pouring
Electricity, Plumbing, Welding and assembly
Students study work environment, safety, and blueprint reading, and can then choose to specialize in either plumbing, electricity, or welding and assembly.
• Durationt: 12-14 weeks.
• Location: Skellefteå.
• Common topics:
• * Work Environment
• * Safety
• * Reading blueprints
• Specialization:
• * Plumbing (basic)
• * Electrical (basic)
• * Welding and assembly
Why you should work at Isolamin
Isolamin is part of Part Group and works with industrial construction of modules that are customized and completed at our premises in Överkalix. Here we combine solid experience with cutting-edge technical prowess - which we've built up since the company's founding in 1973.
We have a modern production area of 12,000 square meters and specialize in prefabricated residential and hotel modules as well as customized solutions within sandwich elements. Isolamin is an ISO-certified company that offers good working conditions and development opportunities for our employees. Right now, Part Group is trialing 35-hour work weeks, which we hope to implement at Isolamin in the near future.
Life and living in Överkalix
Living in Överkalix means living close to nature, with calm and peace as a natural part of everyday life. Here you will find good housing, schools and community services and a rich leisure life for both children and adults. With short distances between home, work and activities, you have more time for what really matters.
Read more about moving to Överkalix. Please contact the municipality's relocation guide who can help you find a home.
Relatives moving with you
If several members of the family are considering moving and need jobs, our recruitment partner Nordisk Kompetens has a broad network and a good overview of job opportunities in the area. Contact Maria Jonsson at Nordisk Kompetens at maria.jonsson@nordiskkompetens.se
and she will help you take the next step.
