German-speaking Customer Service Specialist to Billerud Frövi, Örebro
2024-07-15
At Billerud, we believe that when we have tomorrow in mind, we'll do our very best today. Thanks to our employees, we are a world-leading company in the renewable paper and packaging materials industry. Do you want to achieve your full potential and contribute to a sustainable tomorrow? Join us!
We are now looking for a German-speaking Customer Service Specialist for our production unit in Frövi.
Billerud Frövi is a world-leading manufacturer of packaging board and liquid packaging board intended for customers with very high demands on efficient, creative and functional packaging solutions. As a Customer Service Specialist, you work in a varied role where you provide high-quality customer service from order request to final delivery. You will have a key role in our work with delivery reliability and customer satisfaction. Together with the responsible sales representative, you handle our customers' questions that may arise during the process. You will also work closely with our production planners and our logistics department.
You will be part of the Customer Service Cartonboard department, which consists of a total of 19 Customer Service Specialists. You will work in small teams specialized in Billerud's different markets. You will report to Team Leader Customer Service.
Main responsibilities:
Order administration and customer management from inquiry to invoice.
Develop and coordinate the entire "Order To Cash" process.
Ensure that the current delivery service offer to our customers is met.
Actively participate in the development of work processes and IT systems as well as ongoing projects for increased delivery reliability.
This is a temporary position for an initial period of 6month with good opportunity for an extension. The starting date is 1st of October. The position is located in Frövi, Sweden. You have to be able to work on site.
We put Safety First! At Billerud, we are all responsible for contributing to a safe working environment.
We are looking for someone who has:
Post-secondary education from a vocational college or university college in, for example, economics or logistics. Alternatively, experience that Billerud assesses equivalent.
A good ability to understand how the different parts of the delivery process contribute to the level of service.
Good computer skills and experience from working in different IT systems.
You should be able to communicate fluently in German, English and Swedish, both verbally and in writing.
Personal qualities:
To fit in the role, you need to have very good communication skills, both verbally and in writing. For us, collaboration is an important success factor and that you can take responsibility for your own tasks. We would like you to be able to identify areas of development and improvement needs in our processes. Through your ability to present your ideas, you contribute to the development journey we have begun. As a person, we would like you to work well organized, you should be able to plan and prioritize in your various tasks. You always strive to deliver quality and are comfortable in changing situations.
Contact:
If you would like to know more about the position, you are welcome to contact Team Leader for Customer Service Cartonboard Christina Jansson, by email Christina.Jansson@billerud.com
. During the period July 22nd to August 19th, please contact Emelia Nydén by email Emelia.Nyden@billerud.com
.
Application information:
Please submit your application no later than 2024-04-28. We handle the selection on an ongoing basis, so feel free to send in your application today!
Billerud is an equal opportunity employer. We embrace diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
Frövi is part of the greater Örebro area. Working at Billerud Frövi means that you can easily commute between work and all the experiences that Örebro has to offer for living. Whether it's shopping in the city, a picnic in Stadsparken, long-distance skating on Lake Hjälmaren or a game with Örebro Hockey.
You can learn more about why it is smart to live in the Örebro region through Smart Move - The Greater Örebro Area thesmartmove.se
Why us?
We offer an exciting position with different customers and products. Learn more about our customers and products here.
Development and career opportunities
Work-life balance
Performance-based bonuses, occupational pensions and a range of benefits according to the company's policy.
Access to holiday homes.
Ability to hybrid work according to company standards.
Our Recruitment Process
