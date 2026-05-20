German babysitter / Tysktalande barnvakt i Saltsjöbaden - 2-4 dagar/vecka
Solidum Sverige AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Nacka Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Nacka
2026-05-20
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Solidum Sverige AB i Nacka
, Linköping
, Norrköping
, Knivsta
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Solidum Sverige AB/Barnakademin has been providing families with high-quality childcare services since 2008. We offer creative childcare in Swedish and specialize in bilingual babysitting services.
About the Position:
• The family lives in Saltsjöbaden
• Has one child 2,5 years old
• Help needed 2-4 afternoons per week for pickups and babysitting
• Working hours: 15.30-18.00
• Flexibility to choose the days that work best for you
• If this specific family doesn't match your availability, you can still apply, and we'll find the perfect fit for you!
Who We're Looking For:
• Part-time job seekers, ideally students with a passion for childcare
• Candidates who can dedicate at least one afternoon per week
• Responsible, creative individuals with strong social skills
• Candidates looking for a long-term commitment (minimum 6 months)
• Native/ Fluent German speakers, with good English or Swedish skills
What We Offer:
• A dynamic part-time role (3-10 hours per week), with potential to work with multiple families
• Competitive starting salary
• Comprehensive written references upon completing your time with us
• Close contact and support from our central office and a great community of fellow babysitters
Commitment:
We prioritize building long-term relationships and seek candidates who are available for 6-12 months.
Apply Today!
If you feel like you're the right fit for this role, apply now in either English or Swedish. We look forward to welcoming you to the Barnakademin family! Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9917635