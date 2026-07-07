General practice specialists for primary care in coastal city regions

Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö
2026-07-07


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Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers – at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film (https://vimeo.com/1114843079?share=copy) and join us on our journey!
Dignus Medical connects family medicine specialists with long-term GP jobs across Sweden. We specialize in matching your medical qualifications and personal preferences with clinics and healthcare providers that value your contribution and support your professional development.
We are now seeking specialists in family medicine/general practice for permanent positions in primary care centers located in southwestern Sweden.
The clinics are well-established and work with clear structures, stable patient lists, and predictable schedules.
The position focuses on daytime work with continuity of care and collaboration within a multidisciplinary team.
Work environment
You will work closely with nurses, physiotherapists, psychologists, and other healthcare professionals. Digital systems support documentation, referrals, and follow-up, allowing more time for clinical work.
Patient care covers all age groups and includes both acute and long-term medical conditions.
Location and lifestyle
The area offers proximity to the sea, open landscapes, and towns with good infrastructure. Housing options are varied, commuting times are short, and access to schools, services, and leisure activities is strong. The location suits physicians who want balance between professional life and everyday living.
What is included
Permanent employment in public or private primary care
Competitive salary and regulated working hours
Relocation assistance for you and your family
Swedish language training
Support throughout licensing, recruitment, and relocation

Requirements
EU-recognized specialist qualification in family medicine or general practice
Good English skills
Willingness to learn Swedish
Structured and patient-oriented

Interested in learning more?
We'd love to hear from you. Submit your application or contact us today to explore current openings.
Let us help you take the next step in your career as a general practitioner in Sweden!
You can also register your CV (https://dignusmedical-en.recman.page/login) or sign up for our newsletter (https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/sign-up-for-newsletter/) to stay updated on future opportunities.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Kletor Sverige AB (org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38  MALMÖ

Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical

Kontakt
Rekryterare
Sevgi Iljazi
sevgi@dignusmedical.se
+46732034790

Jobbnummer
9995706

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