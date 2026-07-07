General practice specialists for primary care in coastal city regions
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Ale
, Tranås
eller i hela Sverige
Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers – at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film (https://vimeo.com/1114843079?share=copy)
and join us on our journey!
Dignus Medical connects family medicine specialists with long-term GP jobs across Sweden. We specialize in matching your medical qualifications and personal preferences with clinics and healthcare providers that value your contribution and support your professional development.
We are now seeking specialists in family medicine/general practice for permanent positions in primary care centers located in southwestern Sweden.
The clinics are well-established and work with clear structures, stable patient lists, and predictable schedules.
The position focuses on daytime work with continuity of care and collaboration within a multidisciplinary team.
Work environment
You will work closely with nurses, physiotherapists, psychologists, and other healthcare professionals. Digital systems support documentation, referrals, and follow-up, allowing more time for clinical work.
Patient care covers all age groups and includes both acute and long-term medical conditions.
Location and lifestyle
The area offers proximity to the sea, open landscapes, and towns with good infrastructure. Housing options are varied, commuting times are short, and access to schools, services, and leisure activities is strong. The location suits physicians who want balance between professional life and everyday living.
What is included
Permanent employment in public or private primary care
Competitive salary and regulated working hours
Relocation assistance for you and your family
Swedish language training
Support throughout licensing, recruitment, and relocation
Requirements
EU-recognized specialist qualification in family medicine or general practice
Good English skills
Willingness to learn Swedish
Structured and patient-oriented
Interested in learning more?
We'd love to hear from you. Submit your application or contact us today to explore current openings.
Let us help you take the next step in your career as a general practitioner in Sweden!
You can also register your CV (https://dignusmedical-en.recman.page/login)
or sign up for our newsletter (https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/sign-up-for-newsletter/)
to stay updated on future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Rekryterare
Sevgi Iljazi sevgi@dignusmedical.se +46732034790 Jobbnummer
9995706