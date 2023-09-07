General Manager - Sales Area North and Central Europe (Flexible Location)
2023-09-07
At Sandvik Coromant, we're now looking for a confident, inspiring and business savvy leader to manage Sales Area North and Central Europe - covering the Nordic countries and the Baltics, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Central Europe. This is your chance to make your mark and truly influence our sales organization and customer relations.
Some words about us
With our profound knowledge of metal cutting and insights into the varying challenges of different industry segments, we strive to develop innovative solutions in cooperation with our customers to meet both current and future manufacturing demands. The sales organization within Sandvik Coromant are dedicated to offering excellent services to our customers, while ensuring both sales efficiency and growth, and we do this by using modern sales processes and tools.
Your mission
In this position, you manage and develop our business in the sales area, including sales, profit (P&L responsibility) and customer services, and you make sure that we work in line with agreed targets, strategic initiatives and global marketing plans. You execute the global strategy on a sales area level - always ensuring that our operations follow local laws and regulations. Using global sales processes and tools, you continually develop our sales tactics and value selling. You're a role model when it comes to increasing sales as you actively build and maintain your relationship with key customers and partners. You're leading a management team of other leaders in a high performance environment. To keep improving the organization and adapt to both market trends and internal strategies, identifying and developing talent and successors for our future needs is essential.
You report to the Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. The location is preferably in Germany, but flexible within the Sales Area. Extensive travel is a natural part of your job.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a relevant degree such as Engineering or Business Administration, along with broad experience in technical product sales and a leading business role in a global and complex setting. You understand operations, products and culture from experience working in different functions within manufacturing companies. Keeping track of the market, customers and competitors, enables you to stay ahead and identify new and profitable opportunities for us. For this position, you must also be an experienced people and change manager. We act in a global context, which calls for fluency in English, in both writing and speaking.
Your passion and personality inspire us! You are capable and genuinely interested in leading and motivating your team members, and you easily create an open and collaborative environment. Being a natural communicator with sincere customer focus and the ability to interact with stakeholders at all levels, you embrace any opportunity to represent our business and you build the foundation for a strong sales organization. With a cross-border and functional approach, you also focus on driving results and creating commitment, and you are structured in reaching our objectives as you look at your mission from both a strategic and a holistic perspective.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
How to apply
Send your application no later than September 30, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0058489).
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact:
Michael Eneberg, Vice President and Head of Global Sales and Marketing, michael.eneberg@sandvik.com
Charlotte Höök, HRBP, charlotte.hook@sandvik.com
Nelly Segerqvist, Executive Assistant, nelly.segerqvist@sandvik.com
Union contacts
Håkan Johnsson, Unionen, +46 (0)8-726 69 53
Carl-Åke Jansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)8-726 63 47
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Recruitment Specialist
Lisbeth Häggström
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries.
