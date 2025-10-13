General Dentists to join the Public Dental Health Care in Dalarna
2025-10-13
, Borlänge
, Säter
, Gagnef
, Hofors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Public Health Care in Dalarna/Sweden i Falun
, Avesta
, Mora
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for General Dentists to join the Public Dental Health Care in Dalarna
Explore the Beauty of Dalarna
Dalarna is one of 21 regions in Sweden located in the heart of the country and home to approximately 300.000 residents. Known for its breathtaking nature, serene surroundings and welcoming community, Dalarna is a favorite destination for both summer and winter adventures.
In winter you can enjoy outdoor activities such as cross-country skiing, downhill skiing and skating. During the summer you can enjoy the stunning landscapes while hiking, cycling, fishing or golfing. All year around you can enjoy the rich cultural life in Dalarna. With excellent transport links to Stockholm and Arlanda Airport, Dalarna offers the perfect balance between peaceful living and connectivity. Discover more about Dalarna here: https://www.visitdalarna.se/en
About the job
The Public Dental Health Care in Dalarna consists of 22 clinics within general dentistry, clinics with orthodontic specialties, dental hospital care and our own prosthetic laboratory. We recruit both newly graduated dentists as well as more experienced dentists.
We are currently looking for General Dentists who wants to live a rural life and provide high-quality care to patients of all ages with a focus on children and adolescents. We are manily recruiting to northern Dalarna. As a member of our team you'll work closely with dedicated colleagues in a collaborative environment.
Your Profile
We're looking for motivated candidates with the following qualifications:
• Registered dentist within the EU/EEA
• EU/EEA citizenship
• English proficiency at CEFR level B2 or higher
• References from previous jobs
• Excellent teamwork and communication skills
• Commitment to high-quality patient-focused care
We Offer
• A 22-week intensive Swedish language course to level C1.
• Educational salary during the language course
• A modern working environment
• At least 25 days of paid vacation per year
• A permanent contract, conditioned with at least 2 years of service in Region Dalarna
• Support with moving costs via EURES/TMS
• Assistance for partner/spouse in finding work opportunities in Dalarna
EURES mobility supports may be available if you apply to this vacancy. Please check https://arbetsformedlingen.se/other-languages/english-engelska/eures-targeted-mobility-scheme-tms-sweden/for-jobseekers
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30
