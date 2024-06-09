General Counsel to Quant
Meet a Group international AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
About Quant
Quant is the number one partner in supporting the customer journey towards Smart Maintenance. Smart Maintenance is achieved by a systematic maintenance approach with integrated digital tools to drive sustainability, plant performance, cost optimization, and safety. Our success is the result of strong partnerships between Quant and our customers.
For more than 35 years, Quant has been a market leader in industrial maintenance, maintaining and improving the safety, production, and equipment performance for over 400 facilities world-wide. Quant employs 2,700 people and operates at 71 sites across Europe, Middle East, and the Americas.
Job Summary
The General Counsel at Quant will serve as the chief legal advisor to the company, providing legal guidance and ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. This role involves managing all legal matters, including commercial contracts, litigation, integrity policies, governance, insurance, and HR legal aspects. The General Counsel will lead a small team and work closely with the executive team to support the company's business objectives and mitigate legal risks. The General Counsel reports to the CFO at Quant and will be based in the headquarters in Stockholm.
Key Responsibilities
Draft and negotiate customer and supplier contracts in accordance with Quant's risk review processes.
Support M&A processes, including divestments and acquisitions.
Negotiate and draft settlements.
Manage litigation with support from local counsel when necessary.
Draft and maintain integrity policies, including code of conduct, anti-bribery, trade sanctions, data protection, and competition policies.
Conduct investigations as needed and report annually to the board committee on reports and investigations.
Serve as board secretary and manage the process for and annual review of board, CEO, and committee instructions.
Participate in the insider committee and ensure compliance with Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).
Ensure compliance with financing terms (bond and RCF) in collaboration with the CFO.
Serve as a member of the executive management team.
Act as board member/shareholder representative in subsidiaries as needed.
Evaluate and procure group insurances annually, including general liability, property damage, business interruption, D&O, EPL, crime, and travel insurance.
Qualifications
Master of Laws from an accredited law school.
Minimum of 10 years of legal experience, with significant experience in a corporate legal department or law firm.
Proven track record in managing commercial contracts, litigation, corporate governance, and compliance.
Excellent analytical, negotiation, and communication skills.
Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and to manage multiple priorities.
Experience in the industrial or technology sectors.
International legal experience and familiarity with global regulatory frameworks.
Strong business acumen and understanding of business operations.
Fluency in English.
Be able to travel up to 50 days a year.
Application Process
In this recruitment process, Quant is collaborating with Capega and Recruitment Consultant Magnus Holmqvist. Please apply through the link as soon as possible, as we are continuously reviewing applications. The deadline for applications is the 31 st of July. If you have any questions, please contact Magnus Holmqvist at magnus.holmqvist@capega.se
or +46 (0)76-277 43 94.
Quant is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8736348