Game operations specialist to a global gaming company
2025-05-15
Are you a curious person with an interest in technology who wants to work on features and campaigns for a famous mobile game played by people all over the world? If so, this is the perfect job for you. Our client is now looking for a Game Operations Specialist to support a project involving one of the world's most famous mobile games.
As a Game Operations Specialist on the famous mobile game team, you will work with a variety of stakeholders in a fun, dynamic, and fast-paced environment. You'll help our client further develop expertise in the configurable aspects of the live client and enable operations to execute at higher speed.
In this role, you will join the game operations team, consisting of 9 skilled colleagues. The company has an open, fun, and friendly culture that takes good care of its employees and has a very exciting future. As a Game Operations Specialist, you will take part in discussions and configurations for upcoming game releases and use the company's internally developed tools to tweak and introduce new features. You will play a vital role in live game operations and work closely with Developers and Data Analysts to ensure the highest quality experience for players.
You are offered
• An opportunity to work in an international company with an exciting future
• A chance to contribute to a globally popular game
• Collaboration with highly competent and inspiring colleagues
Work tasks
• Support departments with operational tasks and act as the main point of contact for operational activities
• Configure A/B tests by compiling components and applying the required configurations, including assets, setup, and customization
• Conduct manual QA testing on multiple devices and platforms to ensure intended performance. Final testing before publishing, followed by verification in the live environment
• Push content/tests to the live environment, both for recurring activations and one-time content
• Monitor the live performance of content and tests, flag immediate issues, and report results based on KPIs
• Update tests and content to ensure compatibility with the latest releases, and execute feature and event tweaks to maintain performance and quality
• CV in English
• Education in Business Analysis, Business Intelligence, or equivalent
• Experience in quality testing
• Comfortable communicating with stakeholders
• Strong technical interest
• Desire to learn and understand how different systems work and connect
• Ability to focus on critical issues and balance competing priorities
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills
• Strong attention to detail
We're looking for someone who is cooperative, communicative, and not afraid to take initiative. You thrive in a team environment, are always ready to contribute, and approach challenges with a solution-oriented mindset.
You have a genuine interest in technical environments and enjoy understanding how systems work. Your natural curiosity drives you to continuously learn, explore new ideas, and embrace new technologies.
