FX and Commodity Risk Officer to Boliden in Stockholm
2025-10-27
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for generations to come.
Your opportunity:
We are seeking a dedicated FX & Commodity Risk Officer to join the Risk Management team within our Commercial Business Unit. In this role, you will play a key part in managing financial risks and executing offsetting hedging activities in accordance with our internal policies.
Who you will work with:
The position is a temporary role for a period of one year. As FX & Commodity Risk Officer, you will report to the FX & Commodity Risk Manager and be part of the Commercial Business Unit. The role offers the possibility of hybrid work and is based at Boliden's head office in central Stockholm, with excellent access to public transportation and local amenities.
What you will do:
In this position you will play a central role within the commercial organization, collaborating closely with colleagues across all commercial functions. As part of a small, dynamic team at the core of our business, you will help drive commercial success through strong financial risk management and strategic support.
Your primary responsibilities:
· Compile and analyze metal and currency exposures
• Execute metal and currency derivative trades
• Monitor metal prices and market trends
• Monitor and reconcile metal and currency positions
• Monitor customer credit risks
• Ensure daily offsetting hedging for all physical metal purchases and sales
What you bring:
We are looking for someone with an academic background in economics or finance, or equivalent knowledge gained through relevant professional experience. Previous experience in international trade and a solid understanding of futures markets are also highly valued.
To succeed in this role, it is essential that you are dedicated, responsible, communicative, and social, with a structured and proactive approach. You have a keen eye for detail and strong numerical accuracy, and you thrive in both independent and collaborative environments. Your ability to take initiative and drive your work forward is key to your success in this position.
Fluency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written, is required for this role. You should also have advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel, as a significant part of your work will be carried out using the program. Experience working with the ERP system Dynamics 365 is considered a valuable asset.
Why work with us:
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager - Charlotte Wingqvist, FX & Commodity Risk manager, charlotte.wingqvist@boliden.com
.
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Pernilla Åkerblom, Pernilla.Akerblom@boliden.com
, + 46 73-023 69 61.
For union information, please contact Mats Lindblom, SACO, +46 73-350 04 19, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70-541 83 93 eller Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910-77 40 09.
Last day to apply: November 16, 2025.
We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, as selection is ongoing and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
As part of our quality-focused recruitment process and Boliden's systematic safety work, background checks and health examinations are included in our hiring procedures.
