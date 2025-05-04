Futuraskolan International Stockholm- Bild/HKK Lärare
Futuraskolan AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Futuraskolan AB i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team - Craft, Art & Hemkunskap Teacher (Full-Time, Starting August 2025)
Location: Futuraskolan International Stockholm, Gärdet
Futuraskolan is a vibrant and values-driven private school organization with 13 preschools and schools across Stockholm. Guided by our core values - Progressiveness, Energy, and Respect (PER) - we are dedicated to nurturing students into future world citizens.
We are now seeking a qualified, full-time teacher to join our dedicated team, teaching Craft, Art, and Hemkunskap, starting in August 2025. The position is permanent after a six-month probationary period. The option exists for this to be a 60% part-time position for crafts and art only.
About Us
Futuraskolan offers a forward-thinking educational environment where learning is rooted in international programs such as IPC and IMYC. Our vision is to be the best stepping stone for future world citizens. We focus on creating an inclusive atmosphere where every student is visible, challenged, and celebrated for their individual growth.
Learn more about us: www.futuraskolan.se
Who You Are
We are looking for a teacher who:
Is confident in their teaching role and able to foster a positive, engaging classroom climate.
Builds safe and trusting relationships with students, creating a strong social foundation in the group.
Believes in each student's ability to succeed and uses varied teaching methods to support individual learning and development.
Reflects on their practice and welcomes feedback from students, colleagues, and guardians to continuously grow as a professional.
Works collaboratively and maintains a positive, team-oriented attitude that uplifts the school community.
Requirements
Relevant Swedish teaching qualifications and/or certifications (svensk legitimation)
Prior teaching experience in Craft, Art, or Hemkunskap is an advantage.
A valid extract from the Swedish Police criminal record is required for employment.
Welcome to Futuraskolan International Stockholm - Gärdet!
Be part of a school that fosters international mindedness, generosity of spirit, and a strong sense of community. With us, you'll help shape curious, capable, and caring students ready to make a difference in the world.
Please note: Futuraskolan has chosen its recruitment and marketing channels. We kindly ask that recruiters and advertisers respect this decision. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-03
E-post: recruitment@futuraskolan.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Stockholm". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Futuraskolan AB
(org.nr 556609-5047)
Erik Dahlbergsgatan 58-62 (visa karta
)
115 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Futuraskolan Stockholm Jobbnummer
9318095