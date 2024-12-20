Fundraising Manager till Kvinna till Kvinna, Stockholm
Insamlingsstift Kvinna Till Kvinna / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Insamlingsstift Kvinna Till Kvinna i Stockholm
Are you ready to take on a key role in driving successful fundraising initiatives? Do you have expertise in CRM systems? Are you passionate about strengthening women's rights? If so, you could be the one we're looking for to our Communication and Fundraising unit.
About the RoleAs Fundraising Manager, you will play a pivotal role in enhancing donor loyalty, managing the CRM system, and overseeing telemarketing to ensure an exceptional and seamless donor experience. Your responsibilities will include strategic planning, budget management, and maintaining operational excellence in these areas. Additionally, you will act as the main point of contact for Kvinna till Kvinna's donor service vendor.
You will be part of a dynamic team of six colleagues working across fundraising, marketing, and external communications in the Swedish market.
Key ResponsibilitiesLead planning and execution of donor acknowledgment and onboarding processes.
Oversee operational management and ongoing development of the CRM system.
Manage the functionality and improvement of the Marketing Cloud platform.
Analyze results, generate reports, and ensure alignment with financial goals.
Drive telemarketing efforts to upgrade monthly donors and convert one-time donors into monthly supporters.
Oversee donation processing, including autogiro transactions.
Provide exceptional service and support to donors reaching out for assistance.
Coordinate mailings, materials, and other communications for donors.
Monitor revenues and expenses, ensuring adherence to the budget.
What We're Looking ForWe are seeking a driven and detail-oriented professional with a proven track record in customer/donor loyalty. The ideal candidate thrives in a collaborative environment, excels in project management, and is passionate about fostering long-term donor relationships.
QualificationsRelevant higher education in marketing, communication, sales, fundraising and or a related field.
At least 3 years of experience in CRM systems and fundraising, preferably in a non-profit or similar setting.
Expertise in CRM platforms (Salesforce or similar) and marketing tools like Marketing Cloud.
Strong analytical skills and familiarity with reporting tools for statistical and financial analysis.
Exceptional written and verbal communication skills in Swedish, with the ability to craft engaging donor messages.
Experience developing strategies to boost donor loyalty and convert one-time donors into regular supporters.
Proven experience managing budgets and conducting financial reporting.
A track record of monitoring key performance indicators such as donor retention, acquisition, and upgrades.
Personal AttributesProactive, self-motivated, and results-oriented.
Strong collaborator with a team-first mindset.
Detail-focused, organized, and able to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
What We OfferWorking at Kvinna till Kvinna means being part of an inspiring workplace where your skills will directly contribute to driving positive change.
We have a hybrid work arrangement with option to work remotely up to 50% of the time. Average weekly work hours are 37,5 hours. We offer wellness time during working hours and wellness allowance.
Type of Employment: this is a full-time position, indefinate with an average of 37.5 working hours per week.
Start Date: according to agreement
Deadline for applying:January 12
Apply via the button below. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Insamlingsstift Kvinna Till Kvinna Arbetsplats
Kvinna till Kvinna Kontakt
Annika Flensburg annika.flensburg@kvinnatillkvinna.se Jobbnummer
9077532