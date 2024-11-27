Fullstack Engineer (Javascript, Typescript, node.js) who want to build n...
Are you an engineer who enjoy developing new, technicallycomplex products end-to-end in a role with a lot of freedom?
Do you thrive when collaborating with skilled and humble team members?
Would you like to join an environment described as "A place where engineers can be engineers" that has produced Emmy-award-winning products?
Yes? Great!
Sounds like Net Insight can the next chapter in your story.
Want to learn more about our products and get to know our people? Make sure to check us out on LinkedIn and Youtube!
About your role:
You'll join team Sync, consisting of 20 members, and be a crucial addition to the sub-team working on the management system (5 members).
This is our newest lines of products, which means no legacy and the opportunity to heavily influence and make decisions connected to technology, architecture and more.
As our newest fullstack engineer, you get to use your skills in programming (mainly Javascript, Typescript and node.js), problem-solving and collaboration, to ensure the quality in developing a system that is useful for our customers.
You'll get a lot of trust and freedom in a broad role where you are also expected to create unit and functional tests.
Tech stack: Javascript, Typescript, node.js, Docker, AWS, Kubernetes/Openshift, Prometheus.
Good to knows:
We value work-life balance and have a hybrid work set-up (50/50)
Full-time, permanent position
Located in our HQ in Solna, Stockholm
Our corporate language is English
The product
In this role, you will be working with developing our latest cutting-edge product, Sync Zyntai,for our customers who areglobal 5G operators.
With the ongoing global deployment of 5G, networks are evolving in terms of capacity and coverage, and with the introduction of new advanced applications and use cases. Central to all these advancements is the need for resilient time synchronization.
To get a deeper understanding of our synchronization Zyntai product, check out this videoon our Youtube channel.
Your Profile
You are a tech-enthusiastic, collaborative and problem-solving engineer, who are skilled in backend and enjoy frontend tasks as well. Building new products and having a broad role is something that really motivates you.
Skills and experience:
5+ years of experience as a Fullstack Engineer or Backend Engineer with frontend capabilities and interest
You feel right at home programming and creating technically complex products using Javascript, Typescript and node.js. You alsoknow your way around React, MaterialUI or similar
You have proficient experience working in an AWS environment as well as working towards databses
Swedish is nice to have, but your English skills need to be fluent enough for you to use in a work environment
Our culture and beliefs:
At Net Insight, innovation, collaboration, and trust are the cornerstones of our success. As one team, we are committed to delivering value to our customers, contributing to the growth and success of our company.
Together we create a dynamic and positive workplace where everyone is valued, engaged and empowered to make an impact
How to apply and information about the process
It's super-easy!
Upload you CV or use your LinkedIn profile, fill in the choice questions (no data entry) and upload relevant documentation of you choice - That's it.
We are recruiting continuously and we aim to get back to you with an initial decision within 10 days.
Note: We do not offer relocation support at this time.
Note 2: Background check will be part of our recruitment process.
This isNET INSIGHT
Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.
For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net InsiEmmy Awardght partners with hundreds of customers in over 70 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.
For more information, please visitwww.netinsight.net
