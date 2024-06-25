Fullstack Developer
Are you passionate about creating a great gaming experience and developing a scalable product? Come help us build the best geography game! You will be a part of a team with huge impact, shaping the experience for our amazing 70 million players.
At GeoGuessr we do more than create games, since 2013 we have crafted a game that turns the world into a playground for the curious and knowledge-hungry. During the last couple of years we have focused on building an incredible team, now over 50 people, and craft new ways for our dedicated players to experience our fantastic geography games. GeoGuessr is widely played all around the world and have a large and dedicated community.
The role
We're looking for a fullstack developer to join our tech organisation. You will be part of a cross-functional team responsible for delivering a great game experience backed by high-quality code.
You communicate freely with your colleagues as well as our awesome community.
You understand the value of bringing daily improvements and new features to our millions of players. You just get the player perspective and use the technical tools you possess to balance player satisfaction with technical functionality.
What we hope you'll bring:
Solid programming skills in React, C# or similar, min 2 years experience.
Passion for delivering functionality across the entire stack.
Familiarity with modern development concepts like CI/CD, testing, etc.
A university degree in computer science or equivalent experience (Higher Vocational Education (Yrkeshögskola) may be sufficient only if compensated trough extensive experience.
It's extra nice if you bring:
UX and design
3D (WebGL/Three.js)
Motion and sound
Game development experience
Wait, there's more!
We're offering a package of perks to keep you charged up and ready to create wonders:
Daily breakfast and lunch at the office.
6 weeks of vacation + 3 extra days off, for a well-deserved rest.
Pension and insurance as per ITP1 guidelines.
50,000 SEK education benefit.
5,000 SEK wellness allowance.
A high energy and very much alive office.
We encourage exercise during working hours. We provide a large selection of snacks and drinks for recovery. A home to simply enjoy.
This role is based in Stockholm where we have invested in creating our unique home at Katarinavägen 17, in the glass house by Slussen.
