Fullstack Developer
2024-06-06
About us
We are a fast-growing B2B SaaS company that provides a white-label platform for electricity trading and grid providers, enabling them to offer their end customers the digital utility experience they demand. Our innovative platform has already won over 50+ customers across the Nordic region, and we're continuing to expand into new markets in Europe.
At Bright, we're proud of what we as a team have accomplished so far, but we're even more excited about what's yet to come. With successful fundraising and expansion into new markets, we're poised for continued growth and success. We're committed to revolutionizing the energy industry and making a real impact on the world.
About the role
You'll be joining a team responsible for IoT and integrating smart devices into our platform. You'll work alongside talented and passionate individuals who are all about giving users the power to control their consumption with smart features and providing metrics over consumption and production. It's pretty cool stuff, and we're looking for someone who is just as excited about it as we are!
So, what does the role entail? You'll be responsible for designing and developing complex features using React Native and NodeJs, working closely with the UX team to bring our product to life with pixel-perfect UIs, and building efficient backend systems that can handle heavy loads. But that's just the start - we're also looking for someone who can take on the challenge of mentoring junior developers and helping them reach their full potential.
As part of our IoT team, you'll also be working with diagnosing and fixing bugs, performing code reviews, and ensuring our product is of the highest quality through regular code maintenance and automated tests. It's the ultimate full-stack developer's dream job!
About you
We're looking for someone as passionate about developing awesome software as we are. You're a team player who loves collaborating with others, you're always willing to lend a helping hand and you thrive in a pair or mob programming environment. You take ownership of your work and aren't afraid to take initiative when the opportunity arises. And when it comes to solving challenging problems, you're like a detective on the case - you won't rest until you've cracked it!
To thrive in this role, we also see that you have:
10+ years of Developer experience
5+ years of experience as a full-stack Javascript/Typescript developer
Proficiency in React Native, JavaScript, TypeScript, React, and Redux
Experience with Node.js, Express.js, and MongoDB
Experience with Kubernetes and Docker
Strong understanding of software architecture and design patterns
Ability to write well-documented, clean code
Rock solid at working with third-party dependencies and debugging dependency conflicts
Experience with Sentry or other error monitoring tool
Knowledge of REST APIs, the document request model, and offline storage
Strong experience with automated testing suites Jest
Continuous integration experience
Experience with IoT applications is a plus.
It's more than just a job
At Bright, you will be joining an innovative, close-knit team with an ambitious mindset. Our goal is to disrupt energy usage and help end customers change their habits and take advantage of renewable energy when it is extracted instead of losing it. You will be part of something significant that both transforms the energy business and contributes to a greener, more sustainable society. And as we continue to grow you will get the chance to grow with us, professionally and personally.
The energy industry is in need of change, and at Bright, we're leading the way. If you think it'd be exciting to disrupt the energy industry, build the energy app of the future and work with incredible people, please hit that apply button!
