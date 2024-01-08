Fullstack Developer - .Net
Odevo and KWPMC
Odevo is a group of brands working together to bring innovation to the property management industry. We're committed to revolutionizing the industry with software solutions that make managing properties easier, more efficient, and more effective. We have recently established ourselves in the U.S. with KW Property & Management Consulting, a leading Florida-based property manager, joining the Odevo group. KWPMC has achieved organic growth since its inception, with over 80,000 homes under management and 2,000 employees, and is currently developing its own cutting-edge digital platform. To continue our ambitious growth journey, we are looking for more great people to join us and work with Odevo and KWPMC to build market-leading property management software products. Are you one of them?
About the role
We are seeking a talented and experienced Fullstack Developer to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining complex software applications. In this role, you will work remotely with the KWPMC development team to ensure that all software projects are completed on time and to the highest quality. Your key responsibilities will include:
Design, develop, and maintain web applications using modern front-end and back-end technologies.
Collaborate with designers, product owners, and other developers to ensure that the application meets business requirements and is user-friendly.
Write clean, modular, and well-documented code that is easy to maintain and scale.
Conduct code reviews to ensure code quality and consistency.
Work in a multicultural team to troubleshoot and resolve software defects and issues.
Debug and fix issues as they arise and continuously improve the performance and reliability of the application.
Stay up to date with new technologies, frameworks, and industry trends to ensure that our applications are built with the latest best practices.
Who you are
You have excellent communication and collaboration skills, allowing you to work effectively within a team and contribute to the success of projects. In addition to your technical expertise, you are passionate about mentoring and coaching junior developers. You thrive in an environment where you can embrace new challenges, collaborate closely with team members, and deliver high-quality software solutions. You believe open-mindedness and a willingness to learn from others are essential for personal and team growth. You are a Swedish citizen with fluency in English.
Experience
5+ years of software development experience, focusing on full-stack development.
Strong experience with programming in C#, .Net Core and .Net framework.
Experience in managing the software development lifecycle in Azure.
Experience in modern front-end frameworks, preferably in Blazor.
Experience in agile development methodologies.
What we offer
Remote friendly - you'll be part of a team that values collaboration and communication, regardless of location.
Professional growth - to work with the most talented developers in the industry.
Modern technology - we invest in the latest technologies and tools and encourage our team members to share their ideas and take ownership of their work.
Innovation - to work on exciting projects that push the boundaries of our industry and make a real impact.
Commitment to quality - a dynamic and forward-thinking company that values profitable and long-term product development.
Location
While we have an office in Stockholm, it is a fully remote position if that suits you best. Our office is on the top floor in the newly built Sthlm 04, which offers stunning views over Stockholm.
Excited?
If you are excited about being part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position.
Why we formed Odevo
About Odevo
