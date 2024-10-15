Full-time Italian Speaking Barnvakt/Babysitter - Stockholm
Solidum Sverige AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Solidum Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Solidum Sverige AB/Barnakademin has been providing families with high-quality childcare services since 2008. We specialize in creative childcare and bilingual babysitting services, ensuring a personalized and enriching experience for children and families alike.
Our New Family:
We are currently seeking a full-time Italian-speaking babysitter for a family in Hägersten. Their baby will turn 6 months old in November, and they are looking for a dedicated individual to start on the 18th of November, with the position continuing until the end of May or June. The babysitter will work 8 hours per day, with an optional adaptation period the week before the official start date to help the baby get used to the new routine. The family lives conveniently close to the Hägerstensåsen or Västertorp metro stations (line 14).
Who We're Looking For:
Full-time candidates who are passionate about working with babies
Native or fluent Italian speakers with good communication skills in English or Swedish
Responsible and caring individuals with a long-term commitment, preferably available for at least 6 months
Experience with babies is a plus but not a requirement
About the Position:
8 hours per day, Monday to Friday
Starting 18th of November, with a potential adaptation period before the official start
The role involves general baby care, including feeding, diaper changes, playtime, and assisting with baby-related tasks around the house
What We Offer:
A full-time role with competitive pay
Long-term employment, with potential to work beyond May or June
Support from our central office and access to a great community of fellow babysitters
Comprehensive written references upon completing your time with us
Apply Today!
If you feel like you're the right fit for this role, apply now in either English or Swedish. We look forward to welcoming you to the Barnakademin family! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: nadja@barnakademin.nu Arbetsgivare Solidum Sverige AB
(org.nr 559007-2590), https://barnvaktistockholm.se/jobba_som_barnvakt Arbetsplats
Barnakademin Jobbnummer
8958442