Full-Time Family Assistant (Brazilian PortugueseSpeaking)
Daniel Redgert AB / Barnskötarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla barnskötarjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Daniel Redgert AB i Stockholm
(Segue tradução para o português)
We are a warm and welcoming family living in Sweden, looking for a Portuguese-speaking nanny to care for our two children. The position is full-time (40 hours) and based in Stockholm, Sweden.
About the role:
You will be responsible for providing loving, attentive care in a safe and stimulating environment. A key part of the role is speaking Portuguese with the children to support their language development.
Key responsibilities:
Daily care of two children (currently 20 months old)
Speaking Portuguese consistently with the children
Organizing age-appropriate activities, play, and outings
Assisting with meals, naps, and daily routines
Light child-related household tasks
About you:
Native or fluent Portuguese speaker (preferably Brazilian Portuguese)
Experienced with children and genuinely enjoys working with them
Responsible, patient, and reliable
Able to work in Sweden, or willing to relocate, if applicable
Experience as a nanny or in childcare is an advantage
We offer:
Competitive salary
A respectful and supportive family environment
Long-term position for the right candidate
Help with relocation, visa or housing (if applicable)
If you are a caring nanny who would love to work with a family in Sweden, we would be happy to hear from you.
(Below is a translation into Porgugese)
Somos uma família acolhedora e carinhosa que vive na Suécia e procuramos uma babá que fale português para cuidar dos nossos dois filhos. A vaga é em tempo integral (40 horas semanais) e a sede fica em Estocolmo, Suécia.
Sobre a vaga:
Você será responsável por proporcionar cuidados afetuosos e atenciosos em um ambiente seguro e estimulante. Uma parte fundamental da função é falar português com as crianças para apoiar o desenvolvimento da linguagem delas.
Principais responsabilidades:
Cuidados diários de duas crianças (atualmente com 20 meses de idade)
Falar português consistentemente com as crianças
Organizar atividades, brincadeiras e passeios adequados à idade
Auxiliar nas refeições, sonecas e rotinas diárias
Tarefas domésticas leves relacionadas às crianças
Sobre você:
Falante nativo ou fluente de português (preferencialmente português brasileiro)
Experiência com crianças e genuíno prazer em trabalhar com elas
Responsável, paciente e confiável
Capacidade de trabalhar na Suécia ou disposição para se mudar, se aplicável
Experiência como babá ou em cuidados infantis é uma vantagem
Oferecemos:
Salário competitivo
Um ambiente familiar respeitoso e acolhedor
Vaga de longo prazo para o(a) candidato(a) ideal
Auxílio com mudança, visto ou moradia (se aplicável)
Se você é uma babá carinhosa que adoraria trabalhar com uma família na Suécia, ficaremos felizes em receber sua candidatura. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31
E-post: daniel@redgertcomms.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Daniel Redgert AB
(org.nr 559121-6576) Arbetsplats
Daniel Redgert Kontakt
Daniel Redgert daniel@redgertcomms.com +46703484491 Jobbnummer
9690424