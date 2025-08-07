Full Time nanny, 1 & 3 year old children, Östermalm
Nanndis AB / Förskollärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla förskollärarjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nanndis AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Ref. 4277Ö
A busy English speaking family with two children of 13 months and 3.5 years old are looking for a long term full-time nanny. The nanny can be Swedish or English Speaking but needs to have a very high level of English to be able to easily communicate with the parents without misunderstandings. Both parents have very demanding jobs and travel from time to time. They want the nanny to work 10am-7.30pm Monday-Friday but will occasionally additionally need the nanny to start earlier, stay later, stay overnight and travel with the family.
They want a professional nanny who will run the daily life of the children and things surrounding them, taking their own initiative, being proactive and planning ahead what needs to be done. They have two children who are 3.5 years old and 13 months old. The older one goes to nursery from 8.30-3.30 Monday-Friday. The younger one is currently at home but they think he will start nursery part-time in October, although they haven't quite decided. If so the nanny will bring him home after lunch for his afternoon nap to be at home. If he starts nursery that wouldn't impact the nanny's working hours. Included in the role is nursery duties such as meal prep and cooking for the children, childrens laundry, packing for travelling, preparing activities for the afternoon etc. This is what the nanny will do while the youngest is asleep and if he is at nursery.
They describe their daughter as a very happy and active girl who loves crafts, dancing, singing, playdough, structured activities and imaginary play. And they want a nanny who is happy to play and engage with her, not just activate her. The younger boy is described as a very happy little guy who is just about to learn how to walk. The family wants the nanny to look up and plan activities both inside and outside for the children and to take them to interesting and fun places.
Both parents work from home but from their offices. They want the nanny to be comfortable with this and they pop in to see their children from time to time when they can but they try to be mindful about when it's a good time to do so, not to disturb the children's routine. The last 1-2 hours of the working day, the evening routine, are generally shared care with the mum.
The position will begin ideally middle of September, to do a two week handover with the current nanny. The family can be a bit flexible with earlier start date but would need someone to start latest on the 1st of October.
Salary 35.000-45.000 kr/month depending qualifications and on how many years experience as a nanny the candidate has. To expect a salary in the higher span you would need around 10+ years experience as a nanny.
Om Nordic Light Nannies:
Vi söker nu en ny medarbetare som vill ha nanny som sitt yrke. Vi arbetar mot familjer som ställer höga krav på kvalitet när de väljer en nanny. De flesta av våra tjänster är på minst halvtid och vi tycker det är väldigt viktigt att även nannyn trivs bra ihop med familjen. Därför tar vi dina önskemål på stort allvar när vi presenterar familjer för dig. Vi har Sveriges bästa villkor för nannies med bland annat sjuklön och semesterersättning. Lönerna bestäms individuellt beroende på erfarenhet och utbildning och är jämförbara med förskollärarlön i Stockholm. Fasta månadslöner förekommer inom vissa tjänster. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: ansokan@nordiclightnannies.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4277Ö". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nanndis AB
(org.nr 556897-3944), https://nordiclightnannies.se Arbetsplats
Nordic Light Nannies Jobbnummer
9450055