Full Stack Developer to Net Insight's 5G Sync solution
2024-06-15
Net Insight is a pioneering technology company that powers large-scale live broadcast events, connecting millions of viewers globally. Since 2021, they have established a rapidly expanding solution area focused on Synchronization. Leveraging their patented TV distribution synchronization technology, the Zyntai product portfolio is designed for nationwide 5G and power networks. We are now looking for a Fullstack developer to join them!
OFFER
At Net Insight you will find expertise, a knowledge-sharing culture, and an environment that spans the entire range, from hardware development to cloud applications to customer care - and everything in between.
Together with people excited about innovative technology projects and driving customer success, you will help build a unique solution for transporting time with extremely high precision over IP infrastructure.
Some of the benefits of working at Net Insight:
An open and flat organization with a lot of teamwork
Cutting-edge technology, in a technologically very advanced environment
A company that values and understands the necessity of a healthy work/life balance.
Every employee is valuable, drives changes, and influences the product as well as the way of working.
Unusually low turnover - High employee satisfaction
THE PRODUCT AREA
Synchronization is already making success for 5G worldwide and so far; Net Insight has established collaborations with large telecom operators in Europe and North America and over 20 nationwide TV networks.
5G Synchronization offers solutions to enable faster and more secure 5G rollouts. The core functionality is to distribute time over networks, GNSS independent, and with extremely high accuracy.
The solution consists of new purpose-built hardware, advanced software-based automation algorithms, and a cloud-based management system. All are built with modern architecture and technologies. Read more about the product here: https://netinsight.net/5g-mobile-operators/
THE TEAM & POSITION
In this role you will together with a team of five, help design and build the Management system for the new 5G Synchronization solution. You will be focusing more on the front end than the back end - but will be involved in both. It is a big plus if you have an interest in UI/UX.
The system handles life-cycle management, metrics, alarms, etc for large networks of time-synchronization nodes. It runs in Kubernetes and is built with modern technologies and tools (e.g. Material UI, React, TS, Grafana).
What's in it for you?
You will enter the product in an early stage and there are plenty of challenges to solve. Additionally, they have lots of ideas on what they would like to add going forward - such as more intelligent network routing and advanced analytics. This means you will have a lot of freedom to set the foundation for the implementation of this and future products.
ABOUT YOU
First of all, the above info should excite you at least a little - because the candidate we are searching for is curious and eager to shape the future of 5G. Other than that, you are communicative and see collaboration as the key to success and you like working closely with your colleagues. You are productive and motivated to complete tasks, always with quality as a priority.
We believe you have experience in many, but not necessarily all, of the below areas:
TypeScript/JavaScript
React or similar (e.g. Angular)
Material UI or similar (e.g. bootstrap)
Git
Node.js
Grafana
Linux
AWS/Public cloud
Docker/K8s/OpenShift/OKD
Experience from unit tests, e.g. Jest or similar.
