Frontend Developer with automation skills to big bank in Stockholm!
2025-04-05
We are looking for a Frontend Developer with automation skills who will get the chance to grow and work with modern technologies at the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Frontend developer you will be a part of our clients Platform team. You'll join a highly capable, diverse and distributed team of senior developers spanning all the Nordics and Poland. You will collaborate with other developers helping them creating User Interface for features they develop. You will also have the opportunity to give a lot of UI design ideas for Internal Developer Portal tools for example CICD pipelines visualization, deployment tool interaction, code quality metrics, application observability, etc.
The team is responsible for the Portal that is the main point of contract for the developers who use the platform. The team deliver their own application, called Portal, based on Spotify Backstage and the application is NodeJs and React based. The team also work with Python APIs, Ansible automation backend and build integrations toward dozens of tools in the ecosystem to make them available for the developers.
They provide an internal Platform as a Service within the bank, focusing on standardizing the software development process and CICD across different projects. The platform is designed to deliver on-prem Kubernetes clusters, on-prem Cloud services, and integrate with public cloud services. This allows developers to seamlessly work within the ecosystem, ensuring consistency and efficiency across all development efforts.
You are offered
• You'll get the opportunity to join a team of experts and learn from senior colleagues, as well as increase your skills as a Frontend developer.
• The opportunity to develop and advance in your career. As well as working at a global company which value a sustainable workplace, work-life balance and a diverse workplace.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career. This is a long term assignment at our client and you'll have your employment at Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Creating self-service templates based on backstage.io scaffolder as well as contribute to creating custom ReactJS components for Self-Service. Skills in automation (ansible, AWX, VMWare Aria) would be needed for some parts of automation tasks.
• Participating in development of cutting-edge Internal Developer Portal built with Spotify Backstage / ReactJS / NodeJS stack that interacts with our clients Software Delivery and Hosting.
• Supporting and developing the User Interface for observability and interaction tool to manage Application Lifecycle, CICD process and Hosting Platform used by Software Developers and DevOps teams
• Keeping charge of visual consistency of the platform (e.g. making sure plugins developed by other teams are in line with base design and follow UX good practices)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who are skilled in Frontend Development with automation.
• Knowledge or experience of React, Javascript, Backstage, YAML and understanding of CICD automation based on Ansible.
• A big interest for UX/UI, preferable documented skills via hobby-projects or others.
• You who have a degree in relevant IT field, for example system science, frontend development or other.
• You who can follow strict controlled Change process in the Bank (work with Incidents, Change Management, etc) and guidelines in software development.
• You who have good communication skills in English (written and spoken).
• Swedish citizenship or a valid work permit enabling immediate start in the position.
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficiency in a Nordic language such as Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, or Finnish, as you will collaborate with team members in Nordic countries.
• Experience in banking or finance.
• Previous experience with Spotify Backstage is a plus
• Knowledge of Terraform
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
• You are used to proactively seek knowledge, promote collaboration and sparring within a team and across teams. Are a highly innovative problem solver with strong analytical and customer service abilities.
Our recruitment process
