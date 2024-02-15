Frontend Developer - Angular
2024-02-15
Odevo is a group of exciting brands with a shared vision of challenging the status quo in the property management industry. We're committed to revolutionizing the industry with innovative software solutions that make managing properties easier, more efficient, and more effective. Our cloud-based platform is unique, and we have proven ourselves as a leading and innovative player in a brief time. Our global product development department acts as a SaaS supplier to all the companies in the Odevo group and several other players in the industry. Together, we will continue to challenge and change this industry. To continue our ambitious growth journey, we seek more great people to join us to build market-leading property management software products. Are you one of them?
About the role
Are you ready for an exciting opportunity to contribute to the growth of our property management software in the UK? We're seeking an experienced developer to be a key player in our journey towards excellence. You will collaborate with a talented team based in both Sweden and the UK to identify and implement new features, enhancing the overall user experience. In an agile environment, you'll closely work with your product team, specializing in angular.
Our product development department is experiencing significant growth and is home to an engineering team of 100 highly skilled professionals. The team you'll be a part of is actively working on MyPlace, a platform tailored for our UK users and colleagues. MyPlace provides an engaging and user-friendly experience, consolidating all facets of property management in one transparent platform. You'll contribute to the ongoing success of MyPlace, shaping its features and ensuring a seamless experience for our users.
Who you are
We're in search of a candidate who is not only curious and passionate about agile development but also embraces challenges with a commitment to quality and meeting targets. Your humility, ease of interaction, and eagerness to learn are qualities we value. If you possess an analytical mindset, attention to detail, and fluent in English, you might be the perfect fit for our growing team.
Experience
At least five years of experience in a similar position working in an agile product development team.
Extensive experience with Angular (latest version preferred), Javascript, Typescript, and RxJS.
Strong proficiency in crafting clean, semantic HTML and CSS.
Familiarity with testing tools like Jasmine, Karma, and Cypress, or equivalent.
Understanding of Docker and Microsoft Azure will be beneficial.
What we offer
Remote friendly - you'll be part of a team that values collaboration and communication, regardless of location.
Professional growth - to work with the most talented developers in the industry.
Modern technology - we invest in the latest technologies and tools and encourage our team members to share their ideas and take ownership of their work.
Innovation - to work on exciting projects that push the boundaries of our industry and make a real impact.
Commitment to quality - a dynamic and forward-thinking company that values profitable and long-term product development.
Location
While we're remote-friendly, we find great value in being able to connect with our teams in person, most of whom are located in the Stockholm area. Our headquarters is on the top floor of the newly built Sthlm 04, which offers stunning views over Stockholm.
Excited?
If you are excited about being part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position.
Why we formed Odevo
About Odevo
