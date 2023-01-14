French speaking sales administration officer to global company in Lund
Are you a skilled administrator who communicate unhindered in French and English? Then this job can be for you! Our customer, who is a well-known global logistics company in Lund, is now looking for Sales Administration Officers. Apply already today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are searching for French speaking Sales Administration Officers to join a team supporting an European customer base. The responsibility of the team is to handle all the administrative tasks for the company's spare part orders, from initial contact with the customer, to co-ordination and follow-up of transportation to the customer's destination.
As a Sales Admin Officer you will be a key player in the organisation and for driving customer satisfaction in a direction that aims to increase Service, Performance & Quality. To be successful in this position you need to be a good communicator and have an excellent command in English both written and verbal. You are also fluent in French and can service and support the French speaking customer base in a professional manner, verbally and in writing. Knowledge within the logistics area and IT is an advantage but not a requirement.
You are offered
• The assignment is initially a 6 month contract trough Academic Work, with a chance of extension.
• To work in an international company that is always at the forefront of the logistics industry.
• As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a Sales Admin Officer you will mainly be the front-line operator in one or more languages. Some of the tasks can be:
• Be the main point of contact for customers & market companies for parts orders and inquiries.
• Respond to incoming orders and queries per phone and e-mail, utilizing a network of colleagues & external partners for support
• Execute order administration tasks in SAP and other internal tools & systems.
• Follow-up on orders, service level agreements and other key measurements.
• Assure that transport to each customer is done in the right time, and at the lowest cost.
The work may also include to be the second-line operator in one or more of the following areas
• Issue purchase orders and follow up on deliveries from suppliers
• Participate in Daily Management and other activities to constantly improve the operation
• Responsible for driving and maintaining our Quality Management System (QMS)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
A successful candidate:
• Can communicate unhindered in French and English
• Have experience from working with customer service and administration before
• Have a post-secondary education
• Knowledge within the logistics area and IT is an advantage but not a requirement
• It is an advantage if you also speak Swedish
As a person, you are service-minded, result-oriented and can easily and on a detailed level understand work instructions, work processes and administrative tools. You have excellent communication and networking skills, customer service being your leading star. You can take initiatives and drive for changes. You are a team player and enjoy co-operating with others to solve the work tasks most efficiently.
A language test might be applied by the client before interviews.
Other information:
• Work extent: The assignments extent is full time and the work hours will mainly be during office hours 08:00-16:30 Monday-Friday.
• Location: Lund
• Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from our client that all questions regarding the position will be handled by Academic Work.
• Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase. Ersättning
