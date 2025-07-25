French speaking nanny/babysitter Upplands Väsby 1day/wknd
2025-07-25
Family in Upplands Väsby with one child of 7 years, looking for help once per weekend for 2,5-3 hours. The family is looking for a French speaking babysitter.
The family is open to:
Friday afternoons
Saturdays after 13.00
Sundays all day
Work duties
Take care of the children and keep them safe at all times
Provide a caring and loving environment, taking each girl's specific needs into consideration
Plan and carry out fun and developmental activities, suitable for strengthening the childrens self-esteem, having fun and learning
Promote willingness to learn, preferably through play
Pick up from nursery and school
Previous experience and qualifications
Experience with children
Experience of teaching smaller children, preferably through previous work experience, e.g. preschool
Warm, stable and happy
Likes children
We always provide good working conditions and a collective agreement. It is important for us that you feel happy and appreciated when working with us and the customers you help. We hope to achieve a long-term relationship and believe that is beneficial for all parties.
