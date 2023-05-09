French speaking Coordinator / Customer Support to international company
About Bravura:
Bravura är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag för organisationer som vill hitta Next Gen Professionals. Hos oss finns massor av jobbmöjligheter, framförallt för dig i början av karriären med 0-8 års erfarenhet. Via oss kan du jobba som konsult eller bli rekryterad. Hitta ditt drömjobb - vi hjälper dig att lyckas!
About the job:
In this recruitment, the company uses Bravura as a recruitment partner, you will be employed directly by the company.
About the company:
This is a position where the company's name is not given. You will get further information along the recruitment process. This is an international company with a core focus on sustainability.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As a Coordinator / Customer Support your main task is to provide outstanding customer service regarding everything from customer order to delivery and invoicing. Your responsibility is to deliver in accordance with what is promised to the customer, meanwhile providing the best possible service. You ensure and are responsible for the order during the whole process from order receipt to delivery and invoicing. In the role, you work coordinating, and a selection of tasks are inventory planning and delivery planning. Thereto you're also responsible for handling claims and export documents and goods inspections.
In the role, you have many points of contacts both external and internal.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Work experience in a customer-oriented role
• Fluent in English and French, both in spoken and written
• Good system skills: such as ERP systems, CRM, Power Bi, Sharepoint, or similar.
• Degree on International Business, Business Administration, Supply Chain, Logistics or corresponding experience is a plus.
To be successful in this role, you have excellent communication skills and the ability to work well within a team. Also, you are a person with a natural commitment for building relationships and you always deliver the best possible service. You are passionate about development and enjoy taking initiatives. You might manage multiple responsibilities at the same time and must be able to meet deadlines and expectations. Furthermore, you are a problem solver with a strong business focus. Finally, you are structured, flexible and have a strong ability to prioritize.
Other information:
Start: As agreed upon
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Salary: As agreed upon
