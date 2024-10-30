French Speaking Barnvakt/Babysitter - Stockholm 2-3/afternoons per week
Barnakademin has provided families in Stockholm with quality babysitting since 2008. We offer our customers creative child care in Swedish, but we also specialize in offering bilingual babysitters. We are looking for persons that;
• have experience in working as a babysitter and who likes to spend time with children
• are responsible, creative and social
• are looking for a long term position (min. 6 months)
• can speak French
About the position:
• The family lives in Vasastan
• Needs help 2-3 afternoons/week with pickup and babysitting
• Hours: 16-19.00
The position is part-time and you can choose the days that suit you best. Does this position/family not suit you, but you are still interested in working as a babysitter? Submit your application anyway and we'll help you find the perfect family!
What can we offer you?
• a flexible, fun and developing part-time job
• competitive salary. We offer a good start salary compared to our competitors
• babysitting certification
• detailed references. We make sure that each employee leaves with a written, full reference from their time with us
• close contact with us at the central office and with other babysitters!
