French speaking babysitters / Fransktalande barnvakt/ Östermalm
Solidum Sverige AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Solidum Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Danderyd
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Solidum Sverige AB/Barnakademin has been providing families with high-quality childcare services since 2008. We offer creative childcare in Swedish and specialize in bilingual babysitting services.
Our Clients
We are currently helping two families in central Stockholm who have children between 2 and 6 years old. Both families are looking for help with preschool or school pickups and childcare one to three afternoons per week.
Who We Are Looking For
Part-time job seekers, ideally students with a genuine interest in childcare
Candidates who are available at least one afternoon per week
Responsible, creative and socially confident individuals
Candidates who can commit to working for at least six months
Native or fluent French speakers with good English or Swedish skills
About the Position
The families live in central Stockholm
Help is needed one to three afternoons per week
The work includes preschool or school pickup and childcare
Shifts are approximately three hours and take place between 15:00 and 19:00
There is some flexibility to choose the weekdays that suit your availability
If these particular families' schedules do not match your availability, you are still welcome to apply. We may be able to match you with another suitable family.
What We Offer
A flexible part-time position of approximately 3–10 hours per week
The possibility of working with more than one family
A good salary
A comprehensive written reference after completing your employment with us
Close contact and ongoing support from our central office
Commitment
We focus on building stable, long-term relationships between families and babysitters. We are therefore looking for candidates who can commit for at least 6–12 months.
Apply Today
If you believe you are a good fit for this position, please apply in either English or Swedish.
We look forward to hearing from you and hopefully welcoming you to Barnakademin! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Solidum Sverige AB
(org.nr 559007-2590), https://barnvaktistockholm.se/jobba_som_barnvakt Arbetsplats
Barnakademin Jobbnummer
10021219