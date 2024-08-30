Franchise Manager for Pizzabakeren Invest I Sverige AB in Gothenburg
2024-08-30
, Alingsås
, Vårgårda
, Lilla Edet
, Essunga
Are you a dynamic individual with strong leadership skills and a passion for the pizza industry? Pizzabakeren Invest I Sverige AB is expanding its presence in Sweden with plans to open new locations, and we are seeking a dedicated Franchise Manager to join our team!
Key Responsibilities:
Oversee the operations and management of new franchise locations in Gothenburg and surranding cities, Boras and Trollhattan.
Lead and motivate medium-sized teams to ensure the highest standards of customer service and operational efficiency.
Implement and uphold the Pizzabakeren brand values, ensuring consistency across all franchise locations.
Develop and execute business strategies to maximize profitability and growth.
Ensure compliance with company policies, procedures, and regulations.
Collaborate closely with franchise owners to drive business success and maintain strong relationships.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in managing medium-sized teams, ideally within the restaurant or retail industry.
Familiarity with the franchise business model and brand management.
Excellent leadership, communication, and organizational skills.
Ability to travel between locations and willingness to relocate if necessary.
Valid driving license is required.
Experience in the restaurant industry is a plus, but we are not looking for a chef. Our focus is on strong managerial experience and franchise operations.
Preference will be given to candidates currently residing within Sweden or the EU. However, we are open to sponsoring a work permit for the right candidate.
Why Join Pizzabakeren?
Pizzabakeren is a rapidly growing brand with a passion for delivering quality pizza and exceptional service. As a Franchise Manager, you will play a pivotal role in our expansion into Sweden, leading the charge in establishing our new locations and building a successful team. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a dynamic company where your contributions will have a significant impact.
How to Apply:
If you are ready to take on this exciting challenge and help us bring Pizzabakeren to the Gothenburg community, please send your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience to kontakt@pizzabakeren.se
by Sep 15, 2024.
Join us at Pizzabakeren Invest I Sverige AB and be a part of something delicious!
