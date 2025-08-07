Founding CEO & AI Platform Lead (Technical Co-Founder) in AI Search company
2025-08-07
Location : Hybrid or based in our Stockholm HQ (Sweden)
Compensation : SEK 30 000 / month + substantial founder-equity package (Salary meets the statutory livelihood requirement; a substantial equity package augments cash compensation, and pay will rise to market levels after the next funding round.)
Why Aeoflo?
Aeoflo is on a mission to help e-commerce brands optimize their visibility in AI-driven search engine results (e.g., ChatGPT). We're a team of experts delivering technical solutions to power this revolution. Backed by top-tier VCs, we're built for global impact.
Your challenge
As our founding Chief Executive Officer you will drive both company-building and deep-tech execution. You'll set the vision, secure funding, hire the initial team and personally architect the AI-search platform that delivers our AI-visibility "insurance" to Shopify merchants and then to other leading e-commerce platforms.
Key Responsibilities
Product & technical leadership
Design and ship our AI-visibility tool stack: high-throughput crawler (>1 M pages/day with Playwright/Scrapy), vector-based ranking (Qdrant/Pinecone), RAG pipelines, LLM fine-tuning, and self-healing code-generation.
Platform engineering
Own cloud architecture (AWS/GCP), CI/CD and observability to deliver sub-second AI-visibility scoring for thousands of storefronts.
Team building
Recruit, mentor and scale a best-in-class ML, infra and product team; establish engineering culture and best practices.
Company leadership & strategy
Build and drive the company's culture, mission and vision to all stakeholders.
Fundraising & investor relations
Support seed/Series A processes and manage cap table and due-diligence materials.
Who You Are
• BSc or MSc in Computer Engineering ± MBA, with a solid grounding in ML/AI.
• 4+ years building and shipping large-scale ML/search systems in production.
• Hands-on e-commerce experience and deep understanding of business challenges.
• Comfortable engaging investors and supporting fundraising
• Demonstrated leadership of cross-functional initiatives & in multicultural teams
• Fluent English (Mandarin a plus) enabling navigation of global partners and clients.
• Obsessive about AI innovation and eager to master B2B SaaS go-to-market.
What's in it for you
• Founder's seat. build a VC-backed venture at the heart of the AI revolution.
• Category-defining mission as AI-visibility is the next SEO; help set the standard.
• Greenfield stack with full autonomy to pick tools and execute your product vision.
• High-impact work, ship cutting-edge solutions for e-commerce brands.
• Meaningful equity, generous founding-team stock options.
• Hybrid/remote work, plus pension and insurance benefits.
Apply in one step (in English our company language)
Send your resume and relevant portfolio links to jobs@aeoflo.com
with subject line: Founding CEO & AI Platform Lead - [Your name]
With a short intro (3 lines) in the email about "Why you're a great fit for this job".
Aeoflo is an equal-opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Så ansöker du
