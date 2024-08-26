Företagssäljare / Key Account Manager
Mofyra Barista och Konsult AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2024-08-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mofyra Barista och Konsult AB i Stockholm
WE ARE LOOKING FOR A FÖRETAGSSÄLJARE / KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES AND CUSTOMER RELATIONS
Our concept is to serve a great coffee with a high-quality coffee that delivers a taste experience for the café lovers.
Are you a social person who excels at building relationships? If so, the role of Företagssäljare / Key Account Manager might be a great fit for you. A Företagssäljare / Key Account Manager represents the company and engages in frequent dialogue with customers, maintaining and developing business relationships.
As the salesperson often oversees the entire process-from order placement to delivery and follow-up. You are expected to have a thorough knowledge of both the company's and competitors' products and services. As salesperson you will monitor sales statistics and customer purchasing habits.
The job involves long-term and strategic efforts aimed at creating strong business relationships-business is done between people who trust each other.
Salespersons may also be referred to as Account Managers. In this role, you maintain ongoing contact with a number of customers, responsible for following up on business matters and developing new business opportunities.
ABOUT THE JOB
a. Prioritization of key customers/partners.
b. Build and maintain strong relationships with key customers/partners to understand specific challenges and success factors.
c. Understand customer/partner needs and provide tailored solutions.
d. Act as the primary point of contact for key customers/partners.
e. Collaborate with the team and partners to coordinate strategies.
f. Provide training and support to the team and partners within the coffee industry.
g. Facilitate communication between customers/partners and internal teams.
EDUCATION:
It is a requirement to have after secundary education and experience in Sales, Key Account Manager or business administration.
SKILLS:
You are a sales-driven person.
You have a sense of service and are always focused on giving the customer the best coffee experience.
You like taking the initiative and are not afraid of responsibility.
You love working with clients from differents cultures.
You spread joy and positive energy to customers.
EXPERIENCE
One year of experience as a FÖRETAGSSÄLJARE / KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER.
Good with customer service.
B2C and B2B sell experience.
Experience in marketing and business administration .
Language required:
English
Advantage
Spanish
Swedish
JOB SCHEDULE:
Permanent
REQUIRED:
Passion for work in an international environment.
Application by sending your CV and more information: stockholmvice.se@gmail.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-08
E-post: stockholmvice.se@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559389-3653)
Skeppsbron 2 (visa karta
)
111 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Mofyra Barista & Konsult AB Jobbnummer
8862304