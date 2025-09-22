Food Safety Specialist To Qrios Life Science & Engineering, Malmö
2025-09-22
About the position
Do you never stop looking for new solutions? Join QRIOS Life Science & Engineering in the role as a Food Safety Specialist consultant. You will work with future assignments at our customers site.
At QRIOS we have curious experts in Life Science, Engineering and Management.
We are a consultancy company that is strongly inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions.
Responsibilities
You will be responsible for collecting, reviewing, and managing food safety documentation. The work will include to ensure compliance with EU, US, and CN food contact regulations, utilize the new certificate management tool, and provide proactive support to the food safety team.
Your profile
• Supplier management
• Experience from working with Food Safety
• Highly dedicated person with analytical skills and a high drive
• Fluent both in written and spoken english.
About the organisation
QRIOS MINDS GO FURTHER. Are you curious about QRIOS? Dont hesitate to get in touch and 'we will tell you more about our work and offerings. Curious people learn more. Stay QRIOS.
