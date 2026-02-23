Food & Drink Team Member - a la carte service
This vacancy is part of the upcoming Rekryteringsmässa taking place on March 19. If your profile matches the requirements, you may be invited to an interview at the Rekryteringsmässa on March 19. Please note that only invited candidates will be able to attend the event.
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, supports newcomers in taking their first steps into the Swedish labour market - while at the same time helping employers access new talent.
Hilton is one of the world's largest hotel companies with over 9000 hotels in more than 100 countries. Hilton Stockholm Slussen is a full-service hotel located with a view over the old town. In addition to the 289 guest rooms and large meeting facilities, there are two F&B outlets and an auditorium as an event location.
Location:
Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Food & Drink Team Member - a la carte service
Responsibilities:
• Welcome guests to build relationships and create a great first impression
• Create lasting memories for guests
• Know your menu in detail, so you can advise guests and make drink recommendations when you take their food order
• Take ownership so that all orders are correct and delivered on time
• Recognize repeat guests and their preferences to provide personalized guest experiences
• Work with the rest of the team to make sure operations run smoothly, contributing to a supportive, inclusive and motivational working environment for all Team Members.
Requirements:
• You are able to communicate on a good level in both Swedish and English
• Good knowledge of POS (payment) systems is a plus
• Having experience in a la carte service is an advantage
• A completed bartender/mixology course or a hotel/service degree is an advantage
• You're flexible to work according to shifts, including evenings and weekends
• You must be able to attend interview meeting with employer in Stockholm on March 19th 2026.
Your profile:
• You have a passion for food & drinks
• You have guest focus, maintaining the highest standards of authentic service to create memorable guest experiences every time
• You have excellent communication skills to create connections with diverse guests and share information clearly
• You have high attention to detail, to get orders right every time
• You are a team player with a positive attitude
• You are flexible and adaptable, able to work effectively in a fast-paced environment while remaining calm and focused under pressure.
What the employer offers:
• Part-time employment (80%) with flexible start between April and June 2026, time-limited employment until end of August or September
• You are offered a subsidized lunch/meal allowance
• Work uniform provided.
Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary
