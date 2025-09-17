Food & Beverage Associate for Meetings & Events - Sheraton Stockholm
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
We are now seeking a dedicated Food & Beverage Associate for Meetings & Events to join our team and deliver exceptional service during events, conferences, and special occasions.
For this role, we are looking for someone who is service-minded, reliable, and enjoys working in a dynamic environment. You thrive in teamwork, take pride in attention to detail, and are motivated by creating memorable experiences for our guests.
As a Food & Beverage Associate for Meetings & Events, you will be responsible for the setup, service, and breakdown of banquet functions. You will ensure that all standards are followed, assist guests in a professional and courteous manner, and support the banquet team in delivering seamless and successful events.
Main responsibilities:
Prepare banquet rooms and event spaces according to function sheets and guest requirements.
Set up tables, chairs, linens, glassware, and décor with attention to detail and consistency.
Provide friendly, attentive, and professional service to guests during events.
Assist with food and beverage service, replenishment, and clearing as needed.
Ensure cleanliness and organization of all banquet areas before, during, and after events.
Communicate effectively with team members and supervisors to ensure smooth event execution.
Handle guest requests and inquiries with a positive and service-focused attitude.
Follow all health, safety, and hygiene regulations.
Qualifications:
You are a reliable and service-oriented team player who enjoys working in a fast-paced, event-focused environment.
In addition,
Previous experience in hospitality, banquets, or events is an advantage but not required.
Positive attitude and genuine passion for providing excellent guest service.
Ability to work flexible hours, including late evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Strong teamwork and communication skills.
Comfortable with physical work, including lifting and moving banquet equipment.
What We Offer:
Able to fluently communicate verbally in English. Fluency in Swedish is a plus.
An extra position on demand, and we adhere to HRF collective agreements.
Chance of being part of one of the biggest renovation and re-positioning projects in Stockholm's hotel scene.
Great opportunities for career growth.
A dynamic and inclusive work environment.
Employee discounted rates at over 8,000 hotels worldwide.
Does this position sound interesting and like a good fit for you?
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the final application deadline, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
Join our team and play a key role in creating memorable experiences for our guests!
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices. Ersättning
