Food & Beverage Associate - Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
2026-01-07
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
As a runner at Mr. Bronck's, you are an essential part of the restaurant experience and a key contributor to the energy and rhythm of the dining room. This role is perfect for someone who enjoys being constantly in motion and takes pride in helping the team perform at its best. You play a vital role behind the scenes and on the floor, ensuring that every dish reaches the guest exactly as intended and that service flows seamlessly from kitchen to table. By supporting both the kitchen and the service team, you help create a smooth, dynamic, and memorable guest experience-and become an important part of the heartbeat of Mr. Bronck.
Responsibilities include:
* Delivering dishes to tables quickly and in an organized manner
* Keeping stations, plating areas, and preparations in order
* Working closely with kitchen and service staff
* Assisting wherever needed to ensure smooth service
We are looking for someone who:
* Is energetic, organized, and enjoys physical work
* Has a strong team spirit and can see what needs to be done
* Wants to develop further within the restaurant profession
* Thrives in a fast-paced environment with positive people
What We Offer:
* Permanent full-time or part-time position following a 6-month probation period, aligned with collective bargaining agreements
* The chance to be part of an exciting new bar concept within one of Stockholm's most notable hotel renovation projects
* Career development opportunities within the Sheraton and Marriott network
* A dynamic, inclusive, and supportive work environment
* Employee discounted rates at over 8,000 hotels worldwide
Join Mr. Bronck and help create memorable experiences for every guest - where creativity, hospitality, and fun come together.
Working hours follow a rotating schedule, including weekdays, evenings, and weekends according to the hotel's needs.
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Kontakt
Outlets manager
Moa Hallenborg moa.hallenborg@sheratonstockholm.com 084123400
9671243