First Line Manager - Coordination Of Product Instance And Adaptions (eyspi)
2024-08-30
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
What we do
We at Vehicle Service Information (EYS) are passionate about Uptime and Serviceability, as well as allowing our workshops to be best in class in supporting our customers when they come in for a workshop visit.
Daily, 16,000 Technicians maintain, troubleshoot and repair Scania vehicles and engines worldwide. That includes product adaptions where we perform close to 10,000 software updates and rebuilds daily.
At the group, Coordination of Product Instance and Adaptions (EYSPI), we are responsible for Scania's product instance database and part of our service market tool that handles all the changes we want to do to a vehicle, which is crucial for Scania's customer offering of quality over time and adaptability. To succeed in our mission we have a deep collaboration with various development and service departments and our goal is to ensure that we have great quality and uptime of our products to make sure that the customer safely and quickly gets the best Scania for their use-case.
Your Assignment
You will lead a team of with 11 highly competent and committed employees in the daily operation. The team consists of Product Owners and Business IT Analysts, who coordinate and manage the work of our external software development team.
The group's responsibilities will be to verify and ensure the quality of our complete customer delivery of our service market systems and also enabling our diagnostic content creators to deliver in an efficient way. To achieve this you will need to define how you want your team to work and recruit more testing personnel
The role requires that you can lead your team in personal and technical growth and balancing problem solving between technical and business issues.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone who has a great commitment to lead the development of both personnel and operations.
• You have a positive attitude and find it engaging with many contact points.
• In your work, you will have an extensive cross-functional collaboration where communication and collaboration skills will be very important.
• As a manager, you are engaged and know that feedback and transparency are key to build a great team.
• You can see the big picture and create clarity and direction for your team.
• With good analytical skills, you achieve great results together with others and feel comfortable to delegate.
• You have a master's degree in engineering or IT.
• You write and speak fluently in English and Swedish
• A background in automotive development and or service market is a merit.
What we offer
A flexible work environment with a hybrid where we expect you to be at the office at least 3 days a week.
We can also offer other benefits such as free Training at Scania's facility in Södertälje or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more.
Further information
For more information contact Daniel Ahlberg, Senior Manager of Service Products Development, +46855353774
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 15 September 2024. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
